McCutchen reaches base five times to lead Yankees past Blue Jays

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 15 Sep 2018, 11:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andrew McCutchen

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew McCutchen turned up the heat in an 11-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB on Friday.

Acquired by the Yankees from the San Francisco Giants before the August 31 waiver deadline, McCutchen collected three hits with two walks. He also hit his third home run with the Yankees and scored two runs.

New York received even better news late in the game, when Aaron Judge, out since July 26 with a wrist injury, took the outfield. Judge did not bat as he continues to recover.

Masahiro Tanaka started for the Yankees, tossing six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. He has been inconsistent this season, but improved to 12-5 with a 3.47 ERA.

While the Yankees (91-56) were expected to beat the struggling Blue Jays, the win helped them remain 1.5 games ahead of the Athletics for the top American League wildcard spot after Oakland defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in 10 innings.

DONALDSON DELIVERS

The Indians fell 5-4 to the Tigers, but Josh Donaldson belted his first home run since joining Cleveland before the August 31 waiver deadline. If Donaldson can remain healthy and regain his power stroke, the Indians, with Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor already in place, could be a tough out in the postseason.

MISERABLE MARLINS

Chen Wei-yin started the game, allowing five earned runs off seven hits in just four innings. But Miami also had three relievers allow three earned runs apiece in a 14-2 loss to the Phillies. Philadelphia remains 7.5 games back of the Braves in the National League East.

SUPER SOTO

The Nationals may have found a gem in Juan Soto.

Juan Soto now has more dingers (20) than years on Earth (19). pic.twitter.com/qsLxhY1Gos — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2018

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 8-6 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 11-0 Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies 14-2 Miami Marlins

New York Mets 8-0 Boston Red Sox

Detroit Tigers 5-4 Cleveland Indians

Oakland Athletics 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves 10-5 Washington Nationals

Chicago Cubs 3-2 Cincinnati Reds

Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Houston Astros

Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Kansas City Royals 8-4 Minnesota Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 St Louis Cardinals

Texas Rangers 4-0 San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants 2-0 Colorado Rockies

Seattle Mariners 5-0 Los Angeles Angels

DODGERS AT CARDINALS

Despite making some big splashes before the July non-waiver trade deadline, Los Angeles are still chasing the Rockies in the NL West. The Cardinals are fighting for a wildcard spot as they currently sit behind the Cubs and Brewers in the NL Central. Rich Hill (8-5, 3.88) will take the mound for the Dodgers, while John Gant (7-5, 3.16) will take the mound for St Louis.