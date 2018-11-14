Melvin, Snitker win manager of the year awards

Brian Snitker and Bob Melvin

Bob Melvin of the Oakland Athletics and Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves have been named the 2018 managers of the year.

Baseball Writers' Association of America voters gave Snitker 17 first-, nine second- and four third-place votes for a total of 116 points to win the National League.

Melvin received 18 first-, 10 second- and one third-place vote to earn 121 points to win the American League.

Melvin helped lead the Athletics to a 97-win season. Oakland won 22 more games than in 2017 and made it back to the postseason for the first time since 2014. This is the third time Melvin has won the award (2007 and 2012).

Lowest Opening Day payroll. 97 wins. Postseason.



No surprise, Bob Melvin is your 2018 AL Manager of the Year. pic.twitter.com/2zg5OLlLyy — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2018

Also up for the American League manager of the year was Boston Red Sox skipper Alex Cora, who earned seven first-, 11 second- and 11 third-place votes to end with 79 points. Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash finished third with 57 points.

Snitker was at the helm for the Braves as Atlanta made it back to the postseason for the first time since 2013. Atlanta went 90-72, improving by 18 wins from the 2017 season.

Snitker is the first Braves manager to earn the award since Bobby Cox, who won it three times (1991, 2004 and 2005).

Another day, another award for the @Braves.



Brian Snitker is the 2018 NL Manager of the Year. pic.twitter.com/Iod5FpZUdJ — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2018

Also up for the award were the Milwaukee Brewers' Craig Counsell, who finished second with 99 points, and the Colorado Rockies' Bud Black, who placed third with 41 points.