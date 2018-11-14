×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Melvin, Snitker win manager of the year awards

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    14 Nov 2018, 06:16 IST
Brian Snitker and Bob Melvin
Brian Snitker and Bob Melvin

Bob Melvin of the Oakland Athletics and Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves have been named the 2018 managers of the year.

Baseball Writers' Association of America voters gave Snitker 17 first-, nine second- and four third-place votes for a total of 116 points to win the National League.

Melvin received 18 first-, 10 second- and one third-place vote to earn 121 points to win the American League.

Melvin helped lead the Athletics to a 97-win season. Oakland won 22 more games than in 2017 and made it back to the postseason for the first time since 2014. This is the third time Melvin has won the award (2007 and 2012).

Also up for the American League manager of the year was Boston Red Sox skipper Alex Cora, who earned seven first-, 11 second- and 11 third-place votes to end with 79 points. Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash finished third with 57 points.

Snitker was at the helm for the Braves as Atlanta made it back to the postseason for the first time since 2013. Atlanta went 90-72, improving by 18 wins from the 2017 season.

Snitker is the first Braves manager to earn the award since Bobby Cox, who won it three times (1991, 2004 and 2005). 

Also up for the award were the Milwaukee Brewers' Craig Counsell, who finished second with 99 points, and the Colorado Rockies' Bud Black, who placed third with 41 points.

Omnisport
NEWS
Oakland's Melvin, Atlanta's Snitker voted top managers
RELATED STORY
Ohtani, 2 Yankees finalists for AL Rookie of the Year
RELATED STORY
Melvin likely would keep Callaway as Mets manager
RELATED STORY
Ohtani wins AL Rookie of the Year; Acuna takes NL honor
RELATED STORY
Nobody better: Betts, Yelich clear choices for MVP awards
RELATED STORY
Acuna, Ohtani win rookie of the year awards
RELATED STORY
Acuna hit by Urena's first pitch; Braves, Marlins scuffle
RELATED STORY
Showalter fired as Orioles manager after 115-loss season
RELATED STORY
Reserves lead Braves to 5th straight win, eliminate Phillies
RELATED STORY
Athletics' 6-game win streak ends with 5-3 loss to Orioles
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us