The New York Mets are coming off a turbulent season marked by administrative shifts and controversial player trades. They have found themselves once again at the center of baseball rumors.

Joe Maddon, former Angels and Rays manager, is interested in managing the Mets, according to a USA Today article by Bob Nightengale. However, this potential move is not finding much favor among the Mets' fan base.

It has been rumored that Maddon's exit from the Angels came after disagreements with their front office. On the other hand, David Stearns, Mets' new president of baseball operations, is known to prefer managers who seamlessly collaborate with the administration.

In June 2022, amid a 12-game skid, Joe Maddon was relieved of his managerial duties with the Angels. Even with star players like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, Maddon's recent track record has been underwhelming. This does not sit well with the Mets fans.

The managerial shuffle is becoming familiar territory for the Mets. Only last week, they parted ways with Buck Showalter and soon after, bid farewell to general manager Billy Eppler.

The New York Mets had a tumultuous 2023 season

The road ahead for the New York Mets is full of challenges. They were eliminated from playoff spots in early September. Further, their decisions to trade away aces Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have set a sobering tone for the upcoming season.

Administrative shifts have been equally dramatic. Owner Steve Cohen made waves when he released Buck Showalter just a day before welcoming David Stearns to the Mets. The Stearns move had already been made weeks earlier.

Further complications arose when Billy Eppler, former general manager, stepped down on Thursday. His departure followed an MLB probe into alleged misuse of the injured list, known controversially as the "phantom IL."

The onus now lies on David Stearns. He must identify a manager who can both rally the team on the field and build a harmonious relationship with the front office.