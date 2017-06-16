Mets' Harvey to miss several weeks with shoulder injury

The 28-year-old New York Mets right-hander was diagnosed with a "stress injury to the scapula bone in the right shoulder."

A stress injury in Matt Harvey's right shoulder will sideline the New York Mets star for several weeks.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old Mets right-hander was diagnosed with a "stress injury to the scapula bone in the right shoulder."

After an MRI exam and CT scan that led to the diagnosis, 2013 MLB All-Star Harvey received a platelet-rich plasma injection at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

He will rehab until he is pain-free and, at that point, he will begin a throwing program.

"It's not a fracture, it's not a bruise," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said of the injury. "The bone can inflame. It's sort of in that niche, between fracture and bruise."

Harvey lasted only four innings in his start on Wednesday, his fastball rarely getting past 90 mph as he surrendered three home runs and his ERA ballooned to 5.25.

He has fought weakness in his shoulder since spring training, but clearly Wednesday's lack of velocity was alarming.

"I looked up a few times and saw 86, 87 on the fastball. Not ideal and not something I am used to," Harvey said after the game. "I think the last time I threw 87 on a fastball, it was freshman year in high school."

Harvey had surgery last July to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, and this season has allowed 16 home runs in just over 70 innings (he gave up eight in 92 2/3 last season and 18 in 189 1/3 the year before).

Meantime, the Mets announced that second baseman Neil Walker was diagnosed with a partial tear of his left hamstring.

He also received a PRP injection and was placed on the 10-day disabled list but is expected to miss several weeks.