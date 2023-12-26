Mets Hot Stove: 3 pitchers Steve Cohen and co. could pivot to after Yoshinobu Yamamoto snub

Steve Cohen and the New York Mets lost out on Japanese flamethrower Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The three-time Japan Triple Crown winner signed a record 12-year, $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yamamoto was the team's top free-agent target heading into the offseason. Now that he is off the board, the front office must pivot to the other available free agents.

As pitching is a need for the Mets this offseason, we look at potential players the team could target.

The Mets could target the next-best or a lower-tier pitcher

Luckily, there are plenty of quality arms still left on the board. From two-time Cy Young Award winners like Blake Snell to pitchers like Lucas Giolito, who wants to revitalize his career.

#3. Hyun-jin Ryu

Ryu is a middle-of-the-order option if the Mets want to go down that route. He would not cost a ton of money. However, he would not be somebody the fanbase would lose their minds over.

Last season, Ryu compiled a 3-3 record with a 3.46 ERA. He has had a few career-riddled seasons lately, but if he can stay healthy, he would be a great pairing alongside Luis Severino.

#2. Lucas Giolito

Giolito is an interesting player. He was elite during his last few seasons with the Chicago White Sox. He figured out his aura on the mound and constantly challenged opposing hitters. His often up-in-the-zone changeup was something that frustrated hitters.

Unfortunately, he started to lose his edge during the 2023 season. Split between the White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland Guardians, Giolito went 6-6 with a 4.88 ERA.

The constant change of scenery likely did not help his cause. Steve Cohen could consider bringing in Giolito as a project and hope he can return to form.

#1. Blake Snell

Snell is the top-rated pitcher on the open market. He is coming off his second Cy Young Award season after he dominated during 2023. He started 32 games last season, compiling a 14-9 record with a league-leading 2.25 ERA.

Attaining Snell would make the fanbase quite happy. While they lost out on Yamamoto, Snell is a proven competitor and loves to be out there when the lights are at their brightest.

The Mets still have time to pivot from Yamamoto and land a player that could help them heading into the 2024 season. It will be interesting to see which way the front office heads.

