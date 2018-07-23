Mets place Syndergaard on DL with hand, foot and mouth disease

Noah Syndergaard

New York Mets star Noah Syndergaard is back on the disabled list after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease.

The Mets placed the 25-year-old ace on the MLB DL due to the viral infection common in children, assistant general manager John Ricco revealed on Sunday.

Syndergaard, who the Mets believed contracted the disease working at a youth camp this week, is only expected to miss one start according to Ricco.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said: "It took its toll the other night. He had trouble breathing, and that's why you saw his velo down.

"During the game, we couldn't quite figure it out. But I put my hands on his legs to talk to him when he came out, and I felt his legs shaking. He was just weak and run-down."

Callaway added: "We sent him home when we figured out what it was. Nobody else has showed any symptoms yet. We're trying to make sure they're washing their hands and all that."

Syndergaard landed on the DL in late May with a finger injury. He has made two starts since he returned on July 13.

The 2016 All-Star has registered a 6-1 record and a 2.89 ERA in 13 starts this season. He has struck out 83 batters in 74.6 innings.

The Mets, whose clash with the New York Yankees on Sunday was postponed due to rain, are last in the National League (NL) East with a 40-56 record. They began the season 11-1.