Mets promote prospect Smith to MLB

The New York Mets have promoted number two prospect Dominic Smith ahead of their meeting with the Philadelphia Phillies.

by Omnisport News 11 Aug 2017, 05:08 IST

Dominic Smith

Dominic Smith was blocked by Lucas Duda in his path to get to the Mets. Now that the latter has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, New York are promoting their number two overall prospect.

On Thursday, the Mets announced Smith will be promoted on Friday and will be with the team when they travel to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Smith has a great chance to be a John Olerud-type first baseman. He plays fantastic defence with a surprising amount of quickness for a first baseman, and he is as pure of a hitter as the Mets have in their system right now.

He may be an even better pure hitter than Michael Conforto.

The only true knock on Smith is that he does not have a ton of power. His numbers at Triple-A are misleading. He is hitting .330 with 16 home runs, but Las Vegas and the Pacific Coast League are notorious hitters havens.

That being said, his average is not unexpected. He is just not seen as someone who will hit 30 home runs every year.

Bottom line: The Mets have a future solid-to-above average first baseman on their hands and his debut is just around the corner.