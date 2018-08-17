Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mets set franchise record in 20-run victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    17 Aug 2018, 10:56 IST
José Reyes
José Reyes

Do you remember when the New York Mets lost 25-4 to the Washington Nationals last month? Well, they flipped the script and handed the Philadelphia Phillies a lopsided defeat.

The Mets set a franchise record after racking up 24 runs to claim a comprehensive 24-4 win in the first game of Thursday's MLB doubleheader.

Amed Rosario started things off in the opening inning with a home run to centerfield, and Philadelphia promptly responded with two homers of their own in the following inning. 

The Mets were only up by 5-4 entering the fifth inning and that is when the game broke open for New York.

New York put up 10 runs and kept adding to it. Jose Bautista helped the Mets set their new record with an RBI double to end the scoring.

The Mets scored 40 runs in a two-game span between Wednesday's game and Thursday's opener before losing 9-6 to the Phillies later in the day.

 

SNELL SILENCES YANKEES

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell was red hot against the New York Yankees. The southpaw struck out six in his scoreless outing. Snell spent five innings toeing the rubber, and was awarded the win in the Rays' 3-1 victory. He moved to 14-5 with a 2.10 ERA. 

 

SUAREZ HEADLINES PHILLIES ROUT

You cannot bring up a 20-run victory and not talk about the losing team's bullpen. The Phillies were no match for the Mets, and went through five pitchers trying to keep New York's streaking offense at bay. 

Ultimately, Ranger Suarez was tagged with the loss. He has had just two appearances with Philadelphia and sits 1-1.

 

RANGERS COMPLETE TRIPLE PLAY

The Texas Rangers recorded their sixth triple play in franchise history as they beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-6.

The Angels loaded the bases at Globe Life Park in Arlington, when David Fletcher grounded into a triple play.

 

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 New York Yankees
New York Mets 24-4 Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 New York Mets
Chicago Cubs 1-0 Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals 5-4 St Louis Cardinals
Colorado Rockies 5-3 Atlanta Braves
Texas Rangers 8-6 Los Angeles Angels
Minnesota Twins 15-8 Detroit Tigers
Kansas City Royals 6-2 Toronto Blue Jays
Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 San Diego Padres

 

DODGERS AT MARINERS

The Seattle Mariners sit just two-and-a-half games behind the Oakland Athletics for the final American League wildcard spot and will hope to push ahead when hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. The Mariners are coming off a series loss on the road against the Athletics but will be at home in the Pacific Northwest for their next six games. Seattle are giving Wade LeBlanc the start. Los Angeles will head to Seattle after taking the final game against the San Francisco Giants at home. Walker Buehler will start on the hill for the Dodgers.

Omnisport
NEWS
The Mets Franchise is an Embarrassment 
RELATED STORY
Hoskins homers again, Phillies beat Mets 9-6 to earn split
RELATED STORY
Kratz homers in Brewers debut as Milwaukee routs Mets 17-6
RELATED STORY
DeGrom throws six-inning gem in Mets win
RELATED STORY
Nationals set team scoring record, rout Reyes, Mets 25-4
RELATED STORY
Holaday's pinch-single in 11th lifts Marlins over Mets 4-3
RELATED STORY
Bruce homers in his old ballpark, Mets overpower Reds 7-6
RELATED STORY
DeGrom strikes out 12, Mets hit 5 homers in win over Yankees
RELATED STORY
Diamondbacks set franchise record with 20-5 rout of Padres
RELATED STORY
Romano wins in NY homecoming, Reds beat Mets 6-1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us