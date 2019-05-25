Mets sign Kemp after losing Cespedes to injury

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 25 May 2019, 06:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Kemp

The New York Mets signed Matt Kemp to a Minor League contract, the MLB franchise announced on Friday.

Just days after losing All-Star Yoenis Cespedes to a season-ending ankle injury following surgery, the Mets turned to veteran Kemp.

Kemp – a three-time All-Star – was released by the Cincinnati Reds after he batted .200 with a home run and five RBIs in 60 at-bats.

The two-time Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award winner is coming off a year though in which he made the All-Star team with the Los Angeles Dodgers and hit .290 with 21 home runs and 85 RBIs.

We have signed OF Matt Kemp to a minor league contract. He will report to Port St. Lucie, FL. #Mets pic.twitter.com/CJj4GgfQwR — New York Mets (@Mets) May 24, 2019

Cespedes also had yet to play a game this season and Kemp, at the least, is healthy and will be able to give New York some at-bats in the outfield.

The Mets not only lost Cespedes, but they traded away one outfielder in Keon Broxton and lost Michael Conforto to an injury.

They could use some depth, and Tim Tebow is not coming up from Triple-A right now to give the Mets some quality at-bats.

Kemp could do that, especially against left-handed pitching. He is a career .314 hitter against lefties and batted .273 against them last season.

The Mets are batting .258 against lefties this season (which is actually better than what they are hitting against righties), but the addition of Kemp could help out on that front.