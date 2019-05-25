×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mets sign Kemp after losing Cespedes to injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    25 May 2019, 06:50 IST
Matt Kemp
Matt Kemp

The New York Mets signed Matt Kemp to a Minor League contract, the MLB franchise announced on Friday.

Just days after losing All-Star Yoenis Cespedes to a season-ending ankle injury following surgery, the Mets turned to veteran Kemp.

Kemp – a three-time All-Star – was released by the Cincinnati Reds after he batted .200 with a home run and five RBIs in 60 at-bats.

The two-time Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award winner is coming off a year though in which he made the All-Star team with the Los Angeles Dodgers and hit .290 with 21 home runs and 85 RBIs.

Cespedes also had yet to play a game this season and Kemp, at the least, is healthy and will be able to give New York some at-bats in the outfield.

The Mets not only lost Cespedes, but they traded away one outfielder in Keon Broxton and lost Michael Conforto to an injury.

They could use some depth, and Tim Tebow is not coming up from Triple-A right now to give the Mets some quality at-bats.

Kemp could do that, especially against left-handed pitching. He is a career .314 hitter against lefties and batted .273 against them last season.

The Mets are batting .258 against lefties this season (which is actually better than what they are hitting against righties), but the addition of Kemp could help out on that front.

Advertisement
Mets' Cespedes fractures ankle in ranch accident
RELATED STORY
Mets snap five-game losing streak
RELATED STORY
Alonso hits 1st career HR to help Mets beat Marlins 7-3
RELATED STORY
Mets' Nimmo misses game after undercooking chicken
RELATED STORY
Reds hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to break losing streak
RELATED STORY
Mets spoil superb performance from deGrom in loss to Reds
RELATED STORY
Mets great Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74
RELATED STORY
Mets, deGrom agree to $137.5 million, 5-year deal
RELATED STORY
Brewers rally to beat Mets in 18 innings
RELATED STORY
New-Look Mets 2-0 after Alonso, other kids beat Nats 11-8
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us