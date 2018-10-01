Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mets slugger Cespedes scheduled for 2nd heel surgery Oct. 23

01 Oct 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Yoenis Cespedes is scheduled for his second heel surgery in a few weeks, but the oft-injured New York Mets slugger says he can't yet predict how much he'll be able to play next season.

Cespedes had surgery Aug. 2 performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Wisconsin to remove bone calcification in his right heel, the first of two operations expected to sideline the outfielder for eight to 10 months. The procedure on his left heel is set for Oct. 23, five days after his 33rd birthday.

Because Cespedes' status is uncertain, Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon says the team must plan in the offseason as though the two-time All-Star will be unavailable.

In his first comments to Mets reporters since the initial surgery, Cespedes said Sunday through a translator that he feels very good — even better than he expected at this stage. Cespedes said he returned to Citi Field this weekend because he wanted to see his teammates at the end of the season and be on hand for David Wright's farewell Saturday night.

Cespedes has played in only 119 games over the past two seasons after signing a $110 million, four-year contract. He batted .262 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 38 games this season.

