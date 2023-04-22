Miami Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara will not make his scheduled start on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner is dealing with bicep tendinitis.

Initially, he won't be placed on the IL as he's only expected to miss one start. The team expects him to make his next start against the Atlanta Braves in their next series.

Craig Mish @CraigMish Marlins Pitcher Sandy Alcantara won't pitch in Cleveland this weekend. Team is calling it biceps tendinitis. I don't believe it to be serious at all based on my inquiries. Will start in Atlanta.

Alcantara is a workhorse who has rarely seen the IL. His last visit to the IL due to an injury was in 2018, when he was dealing with a shoulder issue. The shoulder issue caused him to miss five weeks.

The team is hopeful that Alcantara isn't dealing with anything serious. They're already without starters Johnny Cueto and Trevor Rogers, who are dealing with bicep issues.

"The entire rotation is already hurt 19 games into the season," one fan tweeted.

"Better safe than sorry," another fan tweeted.

Miami Marlins fans can't help but get concerned. We're not deep into the season. It's odd that all three starters are all dealing with a similar injury.

If Alcantara's injury is serious, that could be a disaster for the Marlins. They need him to be healthy if they want a shot at the postseason this year.

Miami Marlins have pitching depth in the minors

The Miami Marlins have some decisions to make going forward. They officially placed Trevor Rogers on the 15-day IL on Friday. Given the team is full of pitchers on their prospect list, could we see one called up?

Eury Perez is one of the most anticipated prospects in the Marlins organization. He's the team's top prospect who signed in 2019 out of the Dominican Republic. He flashed a fastball that touched 100 MPH with a nasty changeup that fooled the batters. The young 20-year-old is expected to be called up at some point this season, so why not now?

Another pitcher that the team has stashed away in the minors is Max Meyer. After spending three seasons at the University of Minnesota, he was the third pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Unfortunately, he had Tommy John surgery that will sideline him for the entire 2023 season. He's expected to make his MLB debut in 2024.

The Marlins have some arms in their organization that they should be excited about. Given they don't get traded, Miami could have a scary starting rotation in a few years.

