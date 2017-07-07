MLB All-Star Game: Francona out, Indians bench coach Mills to manage AL

Terry Francona, 58, underwent a procedure for an irregular heartbeat but is expected to be back managing the Cleveland Indians on July 14.

Indians bench coach Brad Mills will manage the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game as his close friend and Cleveland manager Terry Francona remains hospitalised after undergoing a heart procedure.

Francona, 58, underwent a catheter ablation to address an irregular heartbeat, the team said in a statement on Friday.

"Terry is resting comfortably after the cardiac procedure... [and] is expected to make a full recovery," read the release.

According to the statement, Francona is expected to be released from the Cleveland Clinic in the next couple of days and is expected to resume managing the Indians, who lead the AL Central, on July 14.

Here's the latest on Terry Francona. pic.twitter.com/86NKn6OF2Z — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 7, 2017

He was hospitalised on Tuesday after experiencing a rapid heartbeat and lightheadedness, and Mills, a former Astros manager, has managed the team in his absence.

Mills, with the help of Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash and the rest of the Indians staff, will lead the AL against the National League on Tuesday in Miami.

This year's All-Star Game returns to being a pure exhibition, as opposed to recent years when, in order to "make it matter," the winning team's league gained home-field advantage in the World Series.