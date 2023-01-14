MLB Arbitration Deadline 2023: Two winners and one loser of the day

The arbitration deadline for MLB players and teams passed at 1 pm ET on Friday, January 13th. This meant that teams and their respective players had until this time to agree on salary terms for the 2023 season. If no agreement is reached, the players must proceed to arbitration hearings.

Arbitration can be tricky for teams to navigate. Basically, both MLB players and the team must present their respective offers, and both must be reviewed by an appointed arbitrator. Here are some of the biggest winners and losers in the MLB a day after the arbitration deadline.

The San Diego Padres had their hands full yesterday, but came out on top, delivering some key deals that will keep some of their best players around.

The top victory for the San Diego Padres in arbitration was outfielder Juan Soto. Soto came to the Padres from the Washington Nationals along with first baseman Josh Bell in a trade deadline deal this past summer.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Outfielder Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year, $23 million contract to avoid arbitration, sources tell ESPN. Outfielder Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year, $23 million contract to avoid arbitration, sources tell ESPN.

To avoid arbitration, the Padres locked down Soto with a 1-year deal worth $23 million, an increase of about $5 million from last season. Soto will be eligible for arbitration again next season before he hits free agency in 2025. Soto had 6 home runs and 16 RBIs in 52 games with the Padres last season.

The second victory claimed by the Padres yesterday was the signing of left-handed reliever Josh Hader. Like Soto, Hader came to the Padres midway through the season. Hader's $14.1 million deal with the Padres gives him the biggest arbitration contract ever attained by a reliever.

A significant loser that emerged out of yesterday's MLB arbitration deadline was the Seattle Mariners. In an effort to boost their offensive capabilities, the Mariners acquired outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays. Hernandez made $10.5 million last year but wanted an increase. As of the MLB deadline, no agreement has been reached, meaning the Mariners and Hernandez will proceed to arbitration.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand The Mariners announced that they did not come to terms with Diego Castillo, Teoscar Hernández and Dylan Moore, so they will presumably exchange salary arbitration numbers. The Mariners announced that they did not come to terms with Diego Castillo, Teoscar Hernández and Dylan Moore, so they will presumably exchange salary arbitration numbers.

Arbitration success can be all the difference for MLB teams

For teams and players, arbitration is an expensive and time-consuming process. If no agreement is reached, there may be uncertainty until Opening Day.

Although many contracts are resolved through arbitration, a significant number are not. Keep an eye on the contracts that are going to arbitration to get a glimpse of some of the potential drama that may befall teams this spring.

