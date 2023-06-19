MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 19 2023

We have an action-packed 10-game MLB DFS slate for Monday, June 19.

For baseball fans who are interested in sports betting, DFS offers you an opportunity to make some quick dosh. Here, you can utilize your sports knowledge to make money, but it's important to make sure that you gamble responsibly.

Here's a look at some of the best fantasy picks for starting pitchers later today.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB DFS best pitching picks for Monday, June 19

MLB DFS Fantasy Picks for Monday, June 19, 2023

#1. Max Scherzer, New York Mets

Max Scherzer has racked up 60 strikeouts and 14 walks in 56.2 innings pitched at a 4.45 ERA. The 38-year-old New York Mets star has 12 strikeouts in his past two games.

We expect Scherzer to cause a few problems for the Houston Astros lineup later on Monday. The veteran pitcher should be able to get a good haul of fantasy points in the process.

#2. Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals

Josiah Gray has been one of the most consistent performers for the Washington Nationals this season. He has 66 strikeouts and 37 walks in 79.0 innings pitched at a 3.19 ERA.

Gray finally seems to have acclimatized to his role in Washington. The pitcher is a good option to have on Monday against a struggling St. Louis Cardinals batting lineup.

#3. Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes has been exceptional for the Milwaukee Brewers this season. He has recorded 83 strikeouts and 29 walks in 83.2 innings pitched at a 3.44 ERA.

Burnes is expected to be at the top of his game on Monday when the Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 28-year-old has been in red-hot form over the past few weeks.

The best MLB Fantasy picks betting offers continue to come from bet365 and BetMGM, two popular betting sites. With bet365, participants can bet $1 and receive $200 to bet with as a bonus and BetMGM is offering to pay people back up to $1,000 in credits if their first bet doesn't hit. Additionally, check out Draft Kings, who are offering $200 in credits if someone bets $5.

Poll : 0 votes