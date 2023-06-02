MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 2 2023

One of the best parts about MLB DFS picks is that there are many different slates. Baseball games take place in the morning, afternoon and evening during the MLB regular season depending on the kickoff timings of the matchups across the US.

Along with its thrill and entertainment, DFS can help you win a lot of money if you utilize your sports knowledge and skill in the right way. Here, we take a look at the best fantasy picks for starting pitchers later today.

For Friday, June 2, 2023, there is rain projected for the games being played in Boston, New York, and Minnesota.

MLB DFS picks for Friday, June 2

Merrill Kelly is a top MLB DFS pick

Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 MLB season. The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher has already racked up 69 strikeouts and 25 walks in 63.2 innings pitched at a 2.83 ERA.

Kelly had an excellent outing against the Boston Red Sox in his last outing, getting 10 strikeouts. He is expected to pick up from where he left off when the Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves later on Friday.

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Framber Valdez has recorded 77 strikeouts and 15 walks in 72 innings pitched this campaign. The Houston Astros pitcher has been extremely consistent with his performances this season and it wouldn't be a bad idea to pick him in your fantasy team.

The Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and Valdez is expected to play a pivotal role for his team in Game 2 of the series. The 29-year-old could be an excellent DFS pick and get you a good haul of fantasy points.

Aaron Civale, Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale has played only two games for the Cleveland Guardians this season due to an injury to his left oblique. But the pitcher has impressed with eight strikeouts and two walks in 12.2 innings pitched at a 2.84 ERA.

Civale is set to start against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. The Guardians pitcher is considered an underrated DFS pick and he has the skill to cause havoc for the Twins' batting lineup.

