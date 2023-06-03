MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 3 2023

The weekend is a robust day for MLB DFS as an action-packed eight-game slate awaits on Saturday, June 3.

The 2023 season is in full swing and with DFS, fans have been winning loads of money by utilizing their sports knowledge and application of the game. Here, we take a look at the best fantasy picks for starting pitchers later today that can earn you some dosh.

MLB DFS picks for Saturday, June 3

Cristian Javier is a top MLB DFS pick

Cristian Javier, Houston Astros

Cristian Javier has been exceptional for the Houston Astros this season. He has racked up 67 strikeouts and 16 walks in 63.2 innings pitched at a 2.97 ERA.

Javier's consistency makes him a top fantasy pick. The 26-year-old is expected to rip through the Los Angeles Angels batting lineup on Saturday.

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider has become somewhat of a talisman for the Atlanta Braves since making his debut for the team in 2021. The pitcher has recorded a whopping 106 strikeouts and 22 walks in 63.2 innings pitched at a 2.97 ERA this season.

Strider can get you a big haul of fantasy points this weekend. The 24-year-old has been red hot and you wouldn't bet against him putting on a show against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Eury Perez, Miami Marlins

Eury Perez has already impressed in his short time with the Miami Marlins. The 20-year-old has put managed 19 strikeouts and 10 walks in 19 innings pitched at a 2.84 ERA.

Perez is certainly one to look out for this weekend. The youngster has been patiently waiting for his opportunity to perform on the big stage and he clearly wants to grab it with both hands.

