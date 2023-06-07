MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 7, 2023

We have an action-packed 10-game MLB DFS main slate for Wednesday, June 7.

DFS provides fans with thrilling entertainment and can also be used to pocket some dosh. With sports knowledge and application, players can make a fortune but it's important to know the risks involved with betting as well.

Let's take a look at some of the best fantasy picks for starting pitchers later today.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB DFS best pitching picks for Wednesday, June 7

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes

#1. Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes has enjoyed a fine start to the 2023 MLB season. The Brewers pitcher has racked up 66 strikeouts and 28 walks in 69.2 innings pitched at a 3.75 ERA.

Burnes is expected to continue his good run against the Baltimore Orioles and he could get you some big fantasy points on Wednesday.

#2. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels pitcher is having yet another MVP-calibre campaign. Ohtani has already recorded 96 strikeouts and 29 walks in 71 innings pitched at a 3.30 ERA.

Ohtani is set to take center stage again for the Angels when they face the Chicago Cubs later on Wednesday. He is a great option as a DFS pick and can also get you some batting points.

#3. Max Scherzer, New York Mets

Max Scherzer has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB over the past few seasons. The New York Mets star has racked up 48 strikeouts and 14 walks in 47.2 innings pitched at a 3.21 ERA in 2023.

Scherzer is expected to cause havoc for the Atlanta Braves batting lineup on Wednesday and you would want to have him as a DFS pick when he does so.

The best MLB Fantasy picks betting offers continue to come from bet365 and BetMGM, two popular betting sites. With bet365, participants can bet $1 and receive $200 to bet with as a bonus and BetMGM is offering to pay people back up to $1,000 in credits if their first bet doesn't hit. Additionally, check out Draft Kings, who are offering $200 in credits if someone bets $5.

Poll : 0 votes