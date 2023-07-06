MLB draft 2023: What is the Texas Rangers' bonus pool allotment and pick values?

The Texas Rangers will have the No.4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Texas has a bonus pool of $9,925,300 this year and a $7,698,000 slot value for the first round of the MLB Draft. Here's a look at the bonus pool for all 30 teams:

Pittsburgh Pirates: $16,185,700 Detroit Tigers: $15,747,200 Washington Nationals: $14,502,400 Minnesota Twins: $14,345,600 Oakland Athletics: $14,255,600 Cincinnati Reds: $13,785,200 Seattle Mariners: $13,170,900 Miami Marlins: $12,829,600 Kansas City Royals: $12,313,500 Colorado Rockies: $11,909,800 Arizona Diamondbacks: $11,084,300 Milwaukee Brewers: $10,950,600 Tampa Bay Rays: $10,872,100 Baltimore Orioles: $10,534,800 Boston Red Sox: $10,295,100 Texas Rangers: $9,925,300 San Francisco Giants: $9,916,900 Chicago White Sox: $9,072,800 Chicago Cubs: $8,962,000 Cleveland Guardians: $8,736,700 New York Mets: $8,440,400 Atlanta Braves: $8,341,700 Los Angeles Angels: $8,328,900 Los Angeles Dodgers: $7,274,600 Houston Astros: $6,747,900 Toronto Blue Jays: $6,529,700 St. Louis Cardinals: $6,375,100 San Diego Padres: $5,416,000 New York Yankees: $5,299,400 Philadelphia Phillies: $5,185,500

The Rangers finished fourth in the AL West last season with a 68-94 record. They did not qualify for the playoffs but managed to secure the fourth pick in the MLB's first-ever Draft lottery in December 2022.

When is the 2023 MLB draft? TV schedule and live stream details

The 2023 MLB Draft is set to take place during the All-Star festivities in Seattle, Washington. The first two rounds of the draft will begin on July 9, from 7 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Rounds 3-10 will take place the next day, followed by rounds 11-20 on July 11. The picks for the final two draft days will commence at 2 p.m. ET.

The first round of the 2023 draft will be telecast live on ESPN and the MLB Network. Fans who do not have access to cable can live stream the first round on FuboTV, Watch ESPN, MLB.com, and the MLB app.

