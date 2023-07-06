MLB draft 2023: What is the Texas Rangers' bonus pool allotment and pick values?

The Texas Rangers will have the No.4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Texas has a bonus pool of $9,925,300 this year and a $7,698,000 slot value for the first round of the MLB Draft. Here's a look at the bonus pool for all 30 teams:
- Pittsburgh Pirates: $16,185,700
- Detroit Tigers: $15,747,200
- Washington Nationals: $14,502,400
- Minnesota Twins: $14,345,600
- Oakland Athletics: $14,255,600
- Cincinnati Reds: $13,785,200
- Seattle Mariners: $13,170,900
- Miami Marlins: $12,829,600
- Kansas City Royals: $12,313,500
- Colorado Rockies: $11,909,800
- Arizona Diamondbacks: $11,084,300
- Milwaukee Brewers: $10,950,600
- Tampa Bay Rays: $10,872,100
- Baltimore Orioles: $10,534,800
- Boston Red Sox: $10,295,100
- Texas Rangers: $9,925,300
- San Francisco Giants: $9,916,900
- Chicago White Sox: $9,072,800
- Chicago Cubs: $8,962,000
- Cleveland Guardians: $8,736,700
- New York Mets: $8,440,400
- Atlanta Braves: $8,341,700
- Los Angeles Angels: $8,328,900
- Los Angeles Dodgers: $7,274,600
- Houston Astros: $6,747,900
- Toronto Blue Jays: $6,529,700
- St. Louis Cardinals: $6,375,100
- San Diego Padres: $5,416,000
- New York Yankees: $5,299,400
- Philadelphia Phillies: $5,185,500
The Rangers finished fourth in the AL West last season with a 68-94 record. They did not qualify for the playoffs but managed to secure the fourth pick in the MLB's first-ever Draft lottery in December 2022.
When is the 2023 MLB draft? TV schedule and live stream details
The 2023 MLB Draft is set to take place during the All-Star festivities in Seattle, Washington. The first two rounds of the draft will begin on July 9, from 7 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Rounds 3-10 will take place the next day, followed by rounds 11-20 on July 11. The picks for the final two draft days will commence at 2 p.m. ET.
The first round of the 2023 draft will be telecast live on ESPN and the MLB Network. Fans who do not have access to cable can live stream the first round on FuboTV, Watch ESPN, MLB.com, and the MLB app.
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!