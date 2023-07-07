MLB Draft 2023: What is Yankees Bonus Pool Allotment And Pick Values?

The MLB 2023 draft will occur from July 9 to July 11. The way the MLB draft is set up, each team has a set amount of money available for signing bonuses for the players they select. Each pick's value is assigned a slot based on its position in the draft order, and the spaces for each pick made by each team in the top 10 rounds are then totaled to determine each team's Bonus Pool for the draft.

New York Yankees' bonus pool amount is $5,299,400. With a 26th-round pick in the MLB draft, the Yankees will have to pass on prospects like Jacob Gonzalez and Paul Skenes, among others. Watching the Yankees' management use their bonus pool money will be interesting.

The Yankees MLB Draught is crucial since the organization has specific gaps that will eventually need to be filled. The outfield isn't particularly strong or well-positioned for the future on the major league squad. Similar to other infield positions, shortstop is still a mixed bag. Yankees constantly welcome pitches.

Here are the Yankees' assigned pick values for each of their picks in the top 10 rounds:

Round 1(26): $3,065,000

Round 3(97): $692,000

Round 4(129): $506,800

Round 6(192): $285,400

Round 7(222): $224,700

Round 8(252): $188,000

Round 9(282): $173,100

Round 10(312): $164,400

Who are the Yankees target this time around?

George Lombard Jr. is one of the few high school shortstops potentially available at the end of the first round. We have seen his value grow all spring as he has displayed more power potential. He is likely to move to third base once his 6'3", 190-pound frame fills out.

Dillon Head is among the most athletic players in the 2023 rookie class, with top-of-the-scale 80-grade speed and a good enough hitting talent to project as a leadoff hitter. He can set the stage and cause havoc on the bases.

Sammy Stafura and the New York Yankees may be the player and teams with which fans will associate themselves the most throughout the 2023 draft cycle. The 6'0", 188-pound shortstop competes for his high school team 40 miles north of Yankee Stadium, and this spring, after a poor showing on the showcase circuit last summer, he has shown significant improvement.

