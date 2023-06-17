MLB Draft Combine 2023: Dates, top prospects participating, TV details, and more

The 2023 MLB Draft Combine is just around the corner. The event will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona from June 19-24.
Fans can watch the live on-site coverage of the Draft Combine live on MLB Network on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21. Here's a look at the TV schedule for the annual event:
- Tuesday, June 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, June 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET
As things stand, a total of 274 draft-eligible players are expected to partake in the Combine activities.
The Combine allows a handful of players to undergo a series of medical and performance assessments to build their professional baseball careers. Participants are given the opportunity to perform pro-style showcase workouts, as well as strength and mental tests.
Top 3 prospects at 2023 MLB Draft Combine 2023 live?
Here, we take a look at the three top prospects that will partake at the 2023 MLB Draft Combine:
#1. Paul Skenes, RHP, Louisiana State
Paul Skenes is widely regarded as the best pitcher in the 2023 MLB Draft. The LSU star has played a pivotal role in helping his side reach the College World Series this year.
Skenes has excellent composure on the ball for a 21-year-old. The flamethrower also has plenty of variations to his pitches which is bound to attract a number of MLB teams.
#2. Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida
Many analysts believe Wyatt Langford is a top-five pick. The Florida Gators outfielder has racked up 80 hits and 19 home runs in 216 at-bats with a .370 batting average.
Langford will be looking to boost his draft stock at the Combine but he'll also have one eye on the College World Series.
#3. Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon
Jacob Wilson has impressed many during his stint with the Grand Canyon Lopes. The shortstop recorded 79 hits and six home runs at a .412 batting average in 2023.
Wilson is tipped to put on a good show at the Combine and potentially get a few more MLB teams interested in his services.