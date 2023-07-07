MLB Draft Projections: Top 5 sleeper picks teams should target

The 2023 MLB Draft is set to take place this weekend during All-Star Weekend in Seattle. While many experts are expecting the likes of Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes, and Wyatt Langford to be among the earliest players selected, there is an abundance of talent that may fall in the draft.

Some of the top players to have ever played the game were not selected in the first round of their respective MLB Draft, instead, they were the embodiment of a true draft steal.

Among those bargains that have been selected later in drafts include Wade Boggs going to the Boston Red Sox in the 7th round of the 1976 draft, Fred McGriff in the 9th round of the 1981 draft, and the legendary Nolan Ryan in the 12th round of the 1965 class.

Here is a closer look at five players that could be potential bargains the this year's draft class.

#1 - Chase Dollander has the upside to become the top pitcher in the 2023 MLB Draft

One of the biggest question marks in the draft, Chase Dollander has the pure upside to become an elite pitcher in the MLB. While he struggled with his control this past season with Tennessee, he possesses all the tools to become an All-Star caliber player.

While it's true that he is expected to be selected in the first round of the draft, he could eventually become the best player of the class. The Colorado Rockies are among the favorites to draft the pitcher.

#2 - Noble Meyer is another top pitching prospect that could fall

Much like the aforementioned Dollander, Noble Meyer has all of the upside in the world. However, given the wide variety of his landing spot in many mock drafts, Meyer could eventually fall far enough to become the biggest steal of the 2023 MLB Draft.

With a fastball that can reach 98 mph and a mid-80s slider, Meyer could become a future star. While he appears to be a top-tier prospect, depending on when he is selected, it could become a real bargain for the team that selects him.

#3 - Jacob Gonzalez could become a true bargain

The shortstop from Ole Miss could either find himself selected in the top 10 picks of the 2023 MLB Draft, or well into the middle of the first round. Jacob Gonzalez is currently ranked as the 18th top prospect according to MLB.com, however, his upside could prove himself worthy of a much higher selection.

#4 - Tommy Troy could be a bargain at the end of the first round

Tommy Troy could become one of the most interesting prospects that could find himself selected by a contender late in the first round. The second baseman from Stanford showcased raw power from the middle-infield position, hitting 17 home runs and 58 RBIs in 58 games last season.

#5 - Ralphy Velazquez could become a steal at the catcher position

While Ralphy Velazquez is not the top-catching prospect, he could become the most intriguing. The big left-hander has a solid speed/power combination that could pique the interest of several teams late the in the first round or early in the second.

At 6'2" and 215 lbs, Velazquez already has the physical tools to draw interest from teams selecting near the end of the first round of the MLB Draft such as the San Diego Padres or New York Yankees.

