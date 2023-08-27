Even standing atop a diamond, Mookie Betts radiates brilliance to become the brightest spot in an already aglow field. The former Boston Red Sox star made his first return to Fenway Park on Friday as a member of the LA Dodgers and was greeted with a standing ovation by the fans.

Betts has been outstanding in his third game against the Red Sox on Sunday. Hitting a colossal home run over Fenway's iconic Green Monster, Betts has reminded MLB fans of his bid for a future Hall of Fame induction as well as evoked nostalgia in the Red Sox fanbase.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mookie Betts continues his run to become this year's MVP although he must still contend with the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr. and teammate Freddie Freeman.

How long was Mookie Betts at Boston Red Sox?

Betts joined Boston Red Sox at the age of 21 in 2014 and became an All-Star by 2015. In 2020, he was traded to Los Angeles Dodgers after being unable to agree on contract terms with Boston. In his six-year stint with the Red Sox, he played 794 games, hitting 139 home runs and maintaining an OPS of .893.

However, Mookie Betts has certainly shifted into higher gear as he settled into the Dodgers. He has hit 108 homers in 441 games, with an OPS of 0.913. Plus, the cherry on top: He is having a career-best 35-home run season this year. In 2022, Betts led National League right fielders on outs above average and won his sixth Golden Glove.

After winning the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, Betts won it again with the Dodgers in 2020. Although Betts seems to have adjusted well to the trade, the Red Sox fans can hardly say the same. The Dodgers stand first in the NL West whereas the Boston Red Sox are fourth in the AL East.