Miguel Rojas' mic'd-up defensive play during Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco Giants might have caught the attention of one of the greatest athletes of all time, LeBron James, but MLB fans weren't having any of it.

"This really was a fire moment 👀 #LeBronJames #Dodgers" - MLB Life, X.

The basketball legend was relentlessly trolled on social media, with fans going as far as to question his knowledge about baseball.

LeBron took to his personal Instagram account to commend Rojas on his incredible second innings play, even conceding that he might have to add that move to his arsenal.

"This is super. May have to add that to one of my games this year for like a quarter," LeBron James wrote on his Instagram story.

But no one expected what was coming up next! The LA Lakers star faced flack from numerous MLB fans, with the general message seeming to be to tell him to stick to his own sport. Fans also suggested it was a publicity stunt from the basketball great.

"What does LeBron have to do with a dude from the dodgers fielding a ground ball?" - 88, X.

"LeBron on social media" - Ben, X.

Miguel Rojas enjoying second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Miguel Rojas re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded back to the team by the Miami Marlins in exchange for Jacob Amaya.

"It’s time for Dodgers Baseball 🗣️ I’m ready for this new opportunity to be in Dodger blue, can’t wait to see 40+ thousand fans every night at Dodger Stadium and I’m ready to embrace the challenge to contribute winning a World Serie" - Miguel Rojas, Instagram.

Rojas' has been in good form in the 2023 regular season, consistently performing both on the plate and in the field.

His 2023 regular-season stats stands at 379 at-bats, with 47 runs, 88 hits, five homers and 30 RBIs. His batting average is currently .232, with a .285 OBP and .604 OPS.