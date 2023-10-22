In a action packed first inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had a scary collision with Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Morena. While Harper was making the run to home base to make the score 2-0, a poor throw saw Moreno in the sluggers path, which resulted in a nasty collision. The incident has raised a lot of questions among fans on social media, with many alleging that it was dangerous play and called for an ejection.

Bryce Harper has been phenomenal for the Phillies over the course of the year and especially during the postseason. He is proven veteran who has been in Philadelphia for four years now and won the MVP award in last year's NLCS. Having played a huge role in their march to the deep end of the postseason this year, he is one of their most important players and will have a huge say in the remainder of their season.

The Phillies started the night on a positive note with a RBI single from Bryson Stott which allowed Kyle Schwarber to score. Later in the inning, Bryce Harper scored on a double steal with some impressive running but collided with the Diamondbacks catcher on the way. The Phillies slugger's first concern was clearly Moreno's safety, with several other players also running in to check on the catcher. While there didn't seem to be anything vicious from Harper in the collision, some fans on social media see it differently and think that he should have been ejected for the dangerous play.

"Harper being a thug," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"That was intentional," added another.

Gabriel Moreno able to continue in the game after collision with Bryce Harper

While the first inning of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks saw a nasty collision between Bryce Harper and Gabriel Moreno, the catcher was able to continue in the game. Moreno was left flat on the ground after coming together with Harper, and several players ran up to check on him as he appeared to have been struck in the face. Luckily, it was nothing serious and the Venezuelan was able to resume catcher duty.

The incident raised a lot of concern among Arizona fans, especially since the catcher had been forced from a Wild Card series game earlier in the month. Any injury at this point in the season is a huge concern for any team and the Diamondbacks will be relieved that Moreno was able to continue.