Bryce Harper has recorded just one home run in the last 55 days of baseball. It's no secret that Harper has struggled to hit with power since returning from injury. Instead, the two-time National League MVP has opted for a small ball approach to hitting.

On Tuesday, Harper took the term "reaching base by any means necessary" to new levels.

The Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter looked nonchalant and uninterested as he approached the plate in the sixth inning. The Milwaukee Brewers' reliever Hoby Milner may have been offended after Harper watched five straight pitches without even offering a check swing. On pitch number six, Harper was literally daring Milner to throw a strike.

This was one of the most peculiar at-bats of the season, especially considering it involved one of the league's most dangerous hitters. Harper is known for his aggressive approach and tendancy to swing for the fence.

MLB fans took to Twitter bemused after the strange and unusual approach from Harper.

LordSportsPicks @LordSportsPicks @barstoolsports @StoolBaseball Imagine paying a guy hundreds of millions to this

Robert G. Casanova III @Bobby_Casanova @nut_history He’s taking on purpose. Hitting so bad since the injury he’s just trying to see the ball again.

DJ Shaff Dawg @bradshan97 @nut_history According to Rob Thompson is post game interview, Bryce didnt think he would get a strike thrown to him. He got 3!

Evan Tagliareni @evan_tagliareni @nut_history Josh Donaldson does this every at bat

Fat Mr. Met @MakeNYMGreat22 @nut_history Daniel vogelbach does this 2 times a game. Not impressed.

DEION aka hogwarts is my home @MR_TOO_SOON @nut_history That was weird did he think he was being international walk or something

Chill Rich Dude @jakep316 @nut_history Reminds me of this kid we had on my little league team, Good Eye Dave.



Never swung the bat, so he walked constantly. Coach always yelled "Good eye, Dave!"

The Phillies went on to lose the game 5-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers to drop to 52-43 on the season. They are currently 9.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper continues to do the little things to keep his team in the playoff picture

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after he hit an RBI against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park

Bryce Harper has hit well this season but his OPS remains low (compared to his usual high standards). If the season were to end today, this would be his lowest OPS since 2014 with the Washington Nationals. The no-swing strategy may have been a tactic by the seven-time All-Star who is in a bit of a home run slump.

Harper may have just four home runs this season but his numbers are impressive through 63 games. The lefty has a .299/.393/.420 slash line and has recorded 69 hits, 26 RBIs and six stolen bases. He continues to do all the little things to ensure the Phillies remain in the playoff hunt.

Whether it was mind games or strategy, the approach did not work this time. Harper struck out on six straight pitches. The next time Milner faces Harper, he may be wise to throw three fastballs straight down the middle and see what happens.

