The New York Yankees have one of the largest fanbases in all professional sports. No matter where you go, you will almost always see someone wearing some Yankees gear in public.

Jose Trevino, the Yankees catcher, wanted to take to the streets and find some fans to talk to. While he found some fans to interview, many weren't aware of exactly who they were talking to.

Cut4 @Cut4 Man on the street, Jose Trevino edition. Man on the street, Jose Trevino edition. https://t.co/LfZO0noYvE

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hilariously, many walking the streets couldn't be bothered by Trevino. They likely had no idea who he was. Trevino isn't the most popular player in the league. He's also a catcher, so most people don't see him without his mask.

It's hilarious seeing a guy like Trevino doing something like this. While he's in shape, his physique doesn't scream "athlete" like Aaron Judge's body does. Put a player like Judge out there, and the results significantly differ.

"A Yankee fan but you don't recognize Trevi?" one fan tweeted.

Jonathan @Jon_94_ twitter.com/cut4/status/16… Cut4 @Cut4 Man on the street, Jose Trevino edition. Man on the street, Jose Trevino edition. https://t.co/LfZO0noYvE A Yankee fan but you don’t recognize Trevi? A Yankee fan but you don’t recognize Trevi? 😭😭 twitter.com/cut4/status/16…

"More teams should try this actually," another fan tweeted.

Robby Sanders @RobbySanders127 @Cut4 This is sad. How do you not know the starting catcher for the Yankees .. whose asking you Yankee questions.. @Cut4 This is sad. How do you not know the starting catcher for the Yankees .. whose asking you Yankee questions.. 😂😂😂😂😂

Baseball fans can't believe these New York Yankees fans don't recognize their own catcher. It's not like he's a bench player. He suited up in 115 games for the team last year and was voted an All-Star.

Jeff H. @jsh_129 @Cut4 @MLB to be honest, without the jersey on, no one can tell if they’re pro athlete or some random tiktoker to be honest, without the jersey on, no one can tell if they’re pro athlete or some random tiktoker @Cut4 @MLB 😂😂 to be honest, without the jersey on, no one can tell if they’re pro athlete or some random tiktoker

Byrke Sestok @ByrkeSestok @Cut4 @MLB 70% of the time Jose is on the TV he has his mask on. I can’t identify more than a few Giants for the same reason. @Cut4 @MLB 70% of the time Jose is on the TV he has his mask on. I can’t identify more than a few Giants for the same reason.

x-Maple @maplefrosteds Cut4 @Cut4 Man on the street, Jose Trevino edition. Man on the street, Jose Trevino edition. https://t.co/LfZO0noYvE Yankees need to do more of this. I remember Judge doing his interviews in the streets years ago that was hilarious. twitter.com/cut4/status/16… Yankees need to do more of this. I remember Judge doing his interviews in the streets years ago that was hilarious. twitter.com/cut4/status/16…

Other fans are cutting the Yankees fans some slack. Without the catcher's gear and uniform, it is tough to recognize Trevino. Things might be different if he was a position player or pitcher.

New York Yankees could use another All-Star season from Jose Trevino

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

Jose Trevino surprised New York Yankees fans with his performance last season. As a guy not expected to be in the lineup much, he made the most of his opportunity when the team traded away Gary Sanchez in 2022.

Trevino hit .248/.283/.388 with 11 home runs. His .283 on-base percentage last year was the highest of his career. Heading into Friday, Trevino is hitting .220/.256/.341 with a home run and seven RBIs. If he can keep this up, he's trending towards another All-Star year.

Trevino's greatest strength comes with his glove. Last season, he was ranked the best catcher in all of baseball in terms of framing, which doesn't get enough attention. It's nearly game-changing for a catcher to have the ability to fool an umpire into calling a ball a strike.

Trevino will be a player who fans should keep a close eye on. While he doesn't do some of the things his teammates do, he's still incredibly valuable.

Poll : 0 votes