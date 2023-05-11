The Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler lit up Chase Field on Tuesday night, scoring two magnificent homers in a resounding 6-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
His first home run in particular was the focus of everyone's attention. Launched into the abyss on the top of the second, Soler's monster traveled a total of 468 feet from home plate and into the concourse behind the left-center seats.
"Jorge Soler just committed a murder" - Jared Carrabis, Twitter.
The colossal three-run homer put the Miami Marlins up 4-0. Soler followed that with a two-run blast in the fifth, scoring a total of five of the six runs for the Marlins. The two homers were his eighth and ninth of the season.
Twitter was in a frenzy post-game. Fans were left bewildered at how perfectly clean the Soler clocked the first homer.
Marlins teammate Jazz Chisholm arguably described Soler's hits the best, saying, "They looked like shooting stars, I'll tell you that."
We might just be witnessing Jorge Soler return to his breathtaking best. It's been a long time coming, but with clean hitting like that, don't count anything out.
Numbers are a crazy game; sometimes it is best to agree to disagree. 468 feet from home base is still a massive hit.
Jorge Soler was the 2021 World Series MVP
Signed by the Chicago Cubs on a nine-year $30 million contract in 2012, Soler made his MLB debut a couple of years later in 2014. He's gone on to play for the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, and the Miami Marlins.
Soler has been a part of two World Series-winning teams in the MLB, once each with the Cubs in 2016 and the Braves in 2021. He coupled the World Series title in 2021 with the coveted World Series Most Valuable Player Award for an outstanding display throughout the finals.
"JORGE SOLER IS YOUR WORLD SERIES MVP +3400" - Action Network, Twitter.
Soler, a player renowned for his home run prowess, led the American League in home runs in 2019.