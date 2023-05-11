Create

MLB fans stunned by humongous Jorge Soler homer vs D'backs: "Damn he deleted that ball from reality"

By Nikhil Mahajan Madhavan
Modified May 11, 2023 10:40 GMT
Miami Marlins v Arizona Diamondbacks
Jorge Soler #12 of the Miami Marlins hits a two-run home run during the second inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler lit up Chase Field on Tuesday night, scoring two magnificent homers in a resounding 6-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

His first home run in particular was the focus of everyone's attention. Launched into the abyss on the top of the second, Soler's monster traveled a total of 468 feet from home plate and into the concourse behind the left-center seats.

Jorge Soler just committed a murder. https://t.co/k5AM8WzU6s
"Jorge Soler just committed a murder" - Jared Carrabis, Twitter.

The colossal three-run homer put the Miami Marlins up 4-0. Soler followed that with a two-run blast in the fifth, scoring a total of five of the six runs for the Marlins. The two homers were his eighth and ninth of the season.

Twitter was in a frenzy post-game. Fans were left bewildered at how perfectly clean the Soler clocked the first homer.

@Jared_Carrabis Damn he deleted that ball from reality

Marlins teammate Jazz Chisholm arguably described Soler's hits the best, saying, "They looked like shooting stars, I'll tell you that."

You're gonna have to create a rift in spacetime to find that ball because that piss missile entered another dimension. twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis…

We might just be witnessing Jorge Soler return to his breathtaking best. It's been a long time coming, but with clean hitting like that, don't count anything out.

@Jared_Carrabis @crazycoach_tv our boy is doing that thing where he sends baseballs into orbit again....

Numbers are a crazy game; sometimes it is best to agree to disagree. 468 feet from home base is still a massive hit.

@Jared_Carrabis Statcast is a joke, I have never seen a ball land there, that thing was 490+
@Jared_Carrabis They should implement a rule where everything over 450 you don’t need to touch the bases. Just turn around and walk to the dugout while that’s in the air.
@Jared_Carrabis It should collide with his Game 6 ball already in orbit in a few years
@Jared_Carrabis Idc the estimation says “468” thats 500+ prove me wrong. He almost left the building😂
@Jared_Carrabis He hit one in Houston in 2021 that hasn’t landed yet…
@Jared_Carrabis He can keep getting away with this
@Jared_Carrabis I just got a call from where that ball landed https://t.co/k5IUYFYe8R

Jorge Soler was the 2021 World Series MVP

Signed by the Chicago Cubs on a nine-year $30 million contract in 2012, Soler made his MLB debut a couple of years later in 2014. He's gone on to play for the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, and the Miami Marlins.

Soler has been a part of two World Series-winning teams in the MLB, once each with the Cubs in 2016 and the Braves in 2021. He coupled the World Series title in 2021 with the coveted World Series Most Valuable Player Award for an outstanding display throughout the finals.

JORGE SOLER IS YOUR WORLD SERIES MVP +3400 👏 https://t.co/z3uIIcHIeY
"JORGE SOLER IS YOUR WORLD SERIES MVP +3400" - Action Network, Twitter.

Soler, a player renowned for his home run prowess, led the American League in home runs in 2019.

