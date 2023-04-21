Fernando Tatis Jr. made a disappointing return to the MLB in Thursday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dominican was making his return to the major leagues after serving a 80-match suspension for a failed drug test in August 2022. The incident was a low point in the player's career, which the fans have not yet forgotten.

Tatis made his MLB return against the Diamondbacks, which turned out to be a disappointing outing for the Dominican. They were quick to troll Tatis Jr. on his performance and take a dig at him for the failed drug test.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, but the Padres take home the dub Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, but the Padres take home the dub https://t.co/HK7ijs7dJo

B-I-C-T-H @marackaf Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, but the Padres take home the dub Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, but the Padres take home the dub https://t.co/HK7ijs7dJo This ain’t triple-A bitch!! twitter.com/talkinbaseball… This ain’t triple-A bitch!! twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

gordo. @RealGoRdo Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, but the Padres take home the dub Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, but the Padres take home the dub https://t.co/HK7ijs7dJo Lmao chump twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Lmao chump twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Doe @PrettycoolKinda Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, but the Padres take home the dub Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, but the Padres take home the dub https://t.co/HK7ijs7dJo He’s nothing without his PEDs twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… He’s nothing without his PEDs twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

JC🇵🇷 @CantH0ldMe_ Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, but the Padres take home the dub Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, but the Padres take home the dub https://t.co/HK7ijs7dJo Fam ain’t beating up on AAA kids anymore twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Fam ain’t beating up on AAA kids anymore twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

OrangeWagonEnjoyer @OrangeWagonEnjo Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, but the Padres take home the dub Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, but the Padres take home the dub https://t.co/HK7ijs7dJo It’s hard to hit when you ain’t facing part time Uber drivers in AA twitter.com/talkinbaseball… It’s hard to hit when you ain’t facing part time Uber drivers in AA twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Fernando Tatis Jr. made his debut for the San Diego Padres in March 2019 on the opening day of the season. Since then, he has won two Silver Slugger Awards and was named an All-Star in 2021.

2022 turned out to be a horrible season for him, missing the first half of the season due to injury and then failing his drug test in August, which earned him a 80-match suspension.

San Diego Padres record their 10th victory of the season despite out of form Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres remain on the heels of the Dodgers after recording their 10th win of the MLB season.

They are currently third in the National League West table and remain only one win away from the top. Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return to the roster will be a boost to the squad despite his first showing.

It is important to remember that the outfielder has not played a major league game for a very long time and it might take him some time to get going. Nonetheless, it would be foolish to doubt his abilities and the Padres will be eager to get him to the top of his game again.

It is still early in the season and Tatis Jr.'s form will play a huge part in the Padres' success for the remainder of the season. They hope to be able to count on him to deliver on crucial moments in the future.

