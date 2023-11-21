MLB Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top 10 shortstops still available on the market feat. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Tim Anderson

As the MLB offseason progresses, ballclubs are under pressure to find the best fit for their rosters next season. There can only be one champion, and regardless of that, even the Texas Rangers are trying to be active like the rest of the teams as they seek bragging rights in October 2024.

There have been many changes to the rosters of various franchises, but this is just the beginning, as the MLB free-agency market is filled with top prospects who are in need of a team next season. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 shortstops still available.

Top 10 Free agent Shortstops in the market

#1, Amed Rosario

Following strong seasons in 2019, 2021 and 2022, the 28-year-old started 2023 as the most sought-after shortstop available for the next winter. In the 2023 season, he slashed .263/.305/.378, 6 HRs, 58 RBIs, 15 SBs and 0.6 bWAR.

The Dodgers didn't even include Amed Rosario on their roster for the NLDS after trading for him. But maybe he can turn things around in 2024 and still land a good deal the following year.

#2, Brandon Crawford

Crawford was a key player in two of the Giants' three World Series victories. He was a member of three All-Star teams, won four Gold Gloves and received a Silver Slugger award. In the Giants' historic 107-win season of 2021, he enjoyed his best year.

Crawford had his worst season to date, hitting.194/.273/.314 with seven home runs in just 93 games due to a variety of injuries. However, it has only been two years since he set career highs in OPS (.895) and home runs (24) on his way to winning a Gold Glove and placing fourth in the NL MVP vote.

#3, Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Kiner-Falefa was a seven-position player for the Yankees during the 2023 season. He played only one game at shortstop in 2023 after starting there for the majority of the previous season, and he actually played about half of his innings in the outfield, where he had never been before in the majors.

To be honest, his season wasn't the most stellar. It has always been the case that Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not the greatest hitter, and this year was no exception. He had a little higher OPS of.646 than in 2022. Although his defense only received a so-so grade, his 2023 statistics still look strong enough for a top franchise to applaud him this offseason.

#4, Tim Anderson

Tim Anderson debuted in Major League Baseball in 2016 and placed eighth in the AL Rookie of the Year voting. Nevertheless, he didn't become a star until winning the AL hitting championship in 2019. In 2020, Anderson was awarded a Silver Slugger and finished ninth in the AL MVP vote. In 2021 and 2022, he was selected for two consecutive All-Star Games.

However, Anderson's at-bat performance collapsed in 2023, as he played in 123 games and hit just .245 with 25 RBIs, one home run and a .582 OPS. His career low of -2.0 WAR followed a run of 162 games at 5.0 WAR, which was his best WAR average.

Chicago had earlier denied the club or player a contract with Anderson, making him a hot prospect in the free-agency market.

#5, Jose Iglesias

Jose Iglesias was a free agent heading into the 2023 season, but he had an impressive impression when playing for the Colorado Rockies in 2022, slashing .292/.328/.380 with three home runs and 47 RBIs in 118 games.

Eventually, the 33-year-old inked a minor league contract with the Padres, where he made an immediate impression with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, slashing.317/.356/.537 in 28 games with 27 RBIs and four home runs. Iglesias will now have the option to sign a contract with any organization.

#6, Paul DeJong

Before transferring to Toronto last season, Paul DeJong had experienced something of a career comeback, putting up a 93 OPS+ and 13 home runs in 81 games with St. Louis. However, during his brief tenure with the Blue Jays, his play collapsed. He, in fact, only managed 3-for-44 with 18 strikeouts and no walks in 13 games. DeJong's slash line of.068/.068/.068 produced an OPS+ of -62.

After playing out his final season under the guaranteed deal in 2023, DeJong became a free agent in 2024 and began searching for a new team. His contract featured team options worth over $12 million for each of the 2024–25 seasons, which were not exercised.

#7, Adalberto Mondesi

Among shortstops, Adalberto Mondesi has some of the best talents. He possessed 70-grade speed and 15-home potential, but he failed with the bat both with the Red Sox and the Royals.

On the field, his quickness, arm strength and ability to get to any ball gave him flashes of Gold Glove potential. Although it was obvious that his feel for the strike zone may be a hindrance, the loud tools he had outside of it offered a great deal of promise for what was ahead for him.

#8, Nick Ahmed

After a career season in 2019, the 33-year-old veteran's productivity at the plate drastically decreased. It was a challenging couple of seasons for him. Nick Ahmed set career highs with 19 home runs, 82 RBIs and 79 runs In addition, he had a.254 batting average with 141 hits during that season.

In 2018 and 2019, he won two Gold Glove awards, and with 889 games played, he is fifth in team history. Having made his debut in 2014, he was the team member with the longest tenure, and now the former D-Back will seek a new life elsewhere.

#9, Joey Wendle

Joey Wendle has always gone above and beyond to support his team. Miami saw great value in his defensive adaptability during the previous campaign. Wendle played a variety of positions in the infield in 2022, but he is anticipated to play shortstop for most of the season in 2024 as a backup.

After Miami rejected a contract extension, the seasoned SS became a free agent.

Some players may find it difficult to handle all of this movement, but Wendle has managed it with ease. He stressed that, in terms of his defensive prowess, he feels more powerful than ever. Increasing his batting average is his primary objective for the 2024 season.

#10, Kike Hernandez

After the trade deadline, Kike Hernandez was far more effective with the LA Dodgers (.262 AVG,.423 SLG) than he was with the Red Sox (.222 AVG,.320 SLG).

Hernandez hit .307 in his debut season with the Dodgers. In July, upon rejoining the Dodgers, his OPS increased by 132 points. Now, it remains to be seen if the hernia operation affects Kike's free agency this offseason.

