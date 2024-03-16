MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 16, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid has some great questions on March 16, and we've got the answers for you. With clues featuring players from the New York Mets and Texas Rangers, the shortstop and second base positions, as well as recording 30-plus homers and 30-plus stolen bases, this is a good one.

Let's take a look at the answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Which player played for the New York Mets and the Texas Rangers?

With regards to the Rangers, this also includes players from the Washington Senators era or 1961-71. There are 130 players to have donned the jerseys of both these teams on the field and correct answers include Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.

Which Mets player played at least one game at shortstop?

As you can probably guess, there are a lot of answers to this section, with 138 players fitting the bill. Perhaps the most deserving answer is David Wright, as he played 1,585 games for the Mets and played shortstop against the Atlanta Braves due to injuries. Other answers include José Reyes, Edgardo Alfonzo and Wayne Garrett.

Which Mets player had a 30+ HR season with the team?

Some big name players have nailed 30 or more home runs in a season with the Mets, with Pete Alonso hitting 46 in 2023, as well as recording more than 30 on three other occasions. Francisco Lindor hit 31 last year also, but looking back for a rarer answer would be better, so Ike Davis, Mike Piazza or Carlos Beltrán.

Which Texas Rangers player played at least one game at second base?

The Texas Rangers have had some great second basemen in their history, including Ian Kinsler, Julio Franco and Mark McLemore. Perhaps a rarer answer would be Bump Wills, who played for the Rangers between 1977-81.

Which MLB player played at least one game in shortstop and second base in their career?

While perhaps the most esoteric of today's MLB Immaculate Grid questions, there are 2,880 correct answers. Some names to consider are Albert Pujols, Adrián Beltré, Omar Vizquel and José Altuve.

Who played at least one game at second base and recorded a 30+ home run season in their career?

Good answers for this one include Alfonso Soriano, Dan Uggla and Chase Utley. If you fancy a more modern take, look no further than Mookie Betts, Isaac Paredes or José Altuve.

Which Texas Rangers player recorded 30+ stolen bases in a season?

17 players have recorded 30+ stolen bases for the Texas Rangers, with Bump Wills stealing an incredible 52 back in 1978. The most recent player to do so was Elvis Andrus, who stole 31 in 2019. Andrus also stole 30 or more bases on three other occasions, including 42 in 203.

Which MLB player recorded a 30+ stolen bases season and played at least one career game at shortstop?

Francisco Lindor, Elly De La Cruz and Willi Castro are among 2023's crop of MLB players as correct answers for this query. If you are looking for an older answer, Derek Jeter works, as does fellow New York Yankees icon Álex Rodríguez and Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Which MLB player recorded 30+ stolen bases in a season and a 30+ home runs campaign in their career?

Some pretty big names fit this category, with correct answers including Bobby Abreu, Ronald Acuña Jr., José Altuve, Brady Anderson, Jeff Bagwell, Carlos Beltrán, Mookie Betts, José Canseco and Barry Bonds.

