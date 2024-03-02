MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 2, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid continues to puzzle fans with its unique combination of clues. Given one wrong response prevents you from getting an immaculate score, there is a prevalent need for certainty.
With that in mind, let's check out the MLB Immaculate Grid for March 2:
Which MVP winner has recorded a 30+ HR and 30+ SB season?
The good news is that when not paired with a team clue, the 30/30 does not have to coincide with an MVP season, which opens up some options. With that in mind, here are some acceptable answers to the grid:
- Henry Aaron
- Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Jeff Bagwell
- Mookie Betts
- Barry Bonds
- Ryan Braun
- José Canseco
- Vladimir Guerrero
- Barry Larkin
- Willie Mays
- Dale Murphy
- Álex Rodríguez
- Sammy Sosa
- Mike Trout
- Larry Walker
- Christian Yelich
Which MVP winner has pitched a minimum of one game with a team?
With 36 possible answers, some iconic names fit this grid, with players like Babe Ruth, Sandy Koufax, Shohei Ohtani, Ichiro Suzuki and Albert Pujols among the acceptable solutions. Here are some other correct answers:
- José Canseco
- Spud Chandler
- Roger Clemens
- Ty Cobb
- Mort Cooper
- Dizzy Dean
- Josh Donaldson
- Dennis Eckersley
- Rollie Fingers
- Lew Fonseca
- Willie Hernández
- Carl Hubbell
- Walter Johnson
- Clayton Kershaw
- Jim Konstanty
- Denny McLain
- Stan Musial
- Don Newcombe
- Hal Newhouser
- Bobby Shantz
- George Sisler
- Tris Speaker
- Dazzy Vance
- Justin Verlander
Which MLB player won MVP and a Cy Young Award?
A far more select group of names fit the bill for this question in today's MLB Immaculate Grid, with Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander being some of the more recent players to do so. Kershaw won the NL MVP in 2014 and the NL Cy Young Award in 2011, 2013 and 2014.
Here are the other correct responses:
- Vida Blue
- Roger Clemens
- Dennis Eckersley
- Rollie Fingers
- Bob Gibson
- Willie Hernández
- Sandy Koufax
- Denny McLain
- Don Newcombe
Which ROTY winner also recorded a 30+ HR and 30+ SB season?
José Canseco could be a solution for multiple segments of today's MLB Immaculate Grid, including this one. Canseco won ROTY in 1986 with the Oakland Athletics and hit 42 home runs and recorded 40 stolen bases in 1988.
Below are all the other correct answers:
- Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Jeff Bagwell
- Carlos Beltrán
- Ryan Braun
- Willie Mays
- Raúl Mondesi
- Hanley Ramírez
- Julio Rodríguez
- Darryl Strawberry
- Mike Trout
Which ROTY winner pitched a minimum of one game with a team?
There are 45 correct answers to this question, with a few being José Canseco (would almost be rude not to use him at some point), Albert Pujols, Justin Verlander and Shohei Ohtani.
Here are some other valid answers:
- Stan Bahnsen
- Andrew Bailey
- Joe Black
- Harry Byrd
- Kazuhiro Sasaki
- Don Schwall
- Herb Score
- Tom Seaver
- Huston Street
- Rick Sutcliffe
- Ichiro Suzuki
Which MLB player won ROTY and a Cy Young Award?
There are only seven correct answers to this grid, with those players being Dwight Gooden, Don Newcombe, Tom Seaver, Rick Sutcliffe, Fernando Valenzuela, Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom.
As some of you may have noted, Houston Astros ace Verlander has been a recurring answer for the grid today. He won the AL ROTY in 2006 and the Cy Young in 2011, 2019, and 2022.
Which MLB player has a 6+ WAR season and a 30+ HR and 30+ SB season?
There are 38 correct responses to this question, including Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich. Bobby Abreu, Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts and Barry Bonds also fit the bill. Here are some other correct answers:
- Henry Aaron
- Jeff Bagwell
- Carlos Beltrán
- Bobby Bonds
- Ryan Braun
- Ellis Burks
- José Canseco
- Shawn Green
- Vladimir Guerrero
- Tommy Harper
- José Ramírez
- Álex Rodríguez
- Julio Rodríguez
- Sammy Sosa
- Darryl Strawberry
- Mike Trout
Which MLB player has a 6+ WAR season and pitched at least one game for a team?
There are 580 correct responses for this query, so this is a good chance to get a rare score. Some correct answers include Curt Schilling, Greg Maddux, Justin Verlander, Jim Palmer, Clayton Kershaw, and CC Sabathia. Here are a few other names to consider:
- Teddy Higuera
- Bret Saberhagen
- Frank Tanana
- Jon Matlack
- Nolan Ryan
- Wilbur Wood
- Steve Carlton
- Sam McDowell
Which MLB player has a 6+ WAR season and won a Cy Young Award?
Among the 65 players who fit the bill here are Trevor Bauer, Gerrit Cole, Clayton Kershaw, Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom. Other correct responses include:
- Vern Law
- Cliff Lee
- Tim Lincecum
- Greg Maddux
- Pedro Martínez
- Denny McLain
- Don Newcombe
