MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 2, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid continues to puzzle fans with its unique combination of clues. Given one wrong response prevents you from getting an immaculate score, there is a prevalent need for certainty.

With that in mind, let's check out the MLB Immaculate Grid for March 2:

Which MVP winner has recorded a 30+ HR and 30+ SB season?

The good news is that when not paired with a team clue, the 30/30 does not have to coincide with an MVP season, which opens up some options. With that in mind, here are some acceptable answers to the grid:

Henry Aaron

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Jeff Bagwell

Mookie Betts

Barry Bonds

Ryan Braun

José Canseco

Vladimir Guerrero

Barry Larkin

Willie Mays

Dale Murphy

Álex Rodríguez

Sammy Sosa

Mike Trout

Larry Walker

Christian Yelich

Which MVP winner has pitched a minimum of one game with a team?

With 36 possible answers, some iconic names fit this grid, with players like Babe Ruth, Sandy Koufax, Shohei Ohtani, Ichiro Suzuki and Albert Pujols among the acceptable solutions. Here are some other correct answers:

José Canseco

Spud Chandler

Roger Clemens

Ty Cobb

Mort Cooper

Dizzy Dean

Josh Donaldson

Dennis Eckersley

Rollie Fingers

Lew Fonseca

Willie Hernández

Carl Hubbell

Walter Johnson

Clayton Kershaw

Jim Konstanty

Denny McLain

Stan Musial

Don Newcombe

Hal Newhouser

Bobby Shantz

George Sisler

Tris Speaker

Dazzy Vance

Justin Verlander

Which MLB player won MVP and a Cy Young Award?

A far more select group of names fit the bill for this question in today's MLB Immaculate Grid, with Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander being some of the more recent players to do so. Kershaw won the NL MVP in 2014 and the NL Cy Young Award in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

Here are the other correct responses:

Vida Blue

Roger Clemens

Dennis Eckersley

Rollie Fingers

Bob Gibson

Willie Hernández

Sandy Koufax

Denny McLain

Don Newcombe

Which ROTY winner also recorded a 30+ HR and 30+ SB season?

José Canseco could be a solution for multiple segments of today's MLB Immaculate Grid, including this one. Canseco won ROTY in 1986 with the Oakland Athletics and hit 42 home runs and recorded 40 stolen bases in 1988.

Below are all the other correct answers:

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Jeff Bagwell

Carlos Beltrán

Ryan Braun

Willie Mays

Raúl Mondesi

Hanley Ramírez

Julio Rodríguez

Darryl Strawberry

Mike Trout

Which ROTY winner pitched a minimum of one game with a team?

There are 45 correct answers to this question, with a few being José Canseco (would almost be rude not to use him at some point), Albert Pujols, Justin Verlander and Shohei Ohtani.

Here are some other valid answers:

Stan Bahnsen

Andrew Bailey

Joe Black

Harry Byrd

Kazuhiro Sasaki

Don Schwall

Herb Score

Tom Seaver

Huston Street

Rick Sutcliffe

Ichiro Suzuki

Which MLB player won ROTY and a Cy Young Award?

There are only seven correct answers to this grid, with those players being Dwight Gooden, Don Newcombe, Tom Seaver, Rick Sutcliffe, Fernando Valenzuela, Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom.

As some of you may have noted, Houston Astros ace Verlander has been a recurring answer for the grid today. He won the AL ROTY in 2006 and the Cy Young in 2011, 2019, and 2022.

Which MLB player has a 6+ WAR season and a 30+ HR and 30+ SB season?

There are 38 correct responses to this question, including Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich. Bobby Abreu, Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts and Barry Bonds also fit the bill. Here are some other correct answers:

Henry Aaron

Jeff Bagwell

Carlos Beltrán

Bobby Bonds

Ryan Braun

Ellis Burks

José Canseco

Shawn Green

Vladimir Guerrero

Tommy Harper

José Ramírez

Álex Rodríguez

Julio Rodríguez

Sammy Sosa

Darryl Strawberry

Mike Trout

Which MLB player has a 6+ WAR season and pitched at least one game for a team?

There are 580 correct responses for this query, so this is a good chance to get a rare score. Some correct answers include Curt Schilling, Greg Maddux, Justin Verlander, Jim Palmer, Clayton Kershaw, and CC Sabathia. Here are a few other names to consider:

Teddy Higuera

Bret Saberhagen

Frank Tanana

Jon Matlack

Nolan Ryan

Wilbur Wood

Steve Carlton

Sam McDowell

Which MLB player has a 6+ WAR season and won a Cy Young Award?

Among the 65 players who fit the bill here are Trevor Bauer, Gerrit Cole, Clayton Kershaw, Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom. Other correct responses include:

Vern Law

Cliff Lee

Tim Lincecum

Greg Maddux

Pedro Martínez

Denny McLain

Don Newcombe

