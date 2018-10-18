×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

MLB investigated alleged Astros sign stealing, found no wrongdoing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    18 Oct 2018, 04:13 IST
Fenway-Park-052617-USNews-Getty-FTR
Fenway Park

MLB is seeking to put an end to allegations of sign stealing in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) after having warned all postseason teams before play began.

The league acknowledged it had investigated an incident from Sunday, when – according to The Washington Post – a Houston Astros employee in the media camera well adjacent to the Boston Red Sox dugout in ALCS game two at Fenway Park was aiming a camera into the home dugout.

"Before the postseason began, a number of clubs called the commissioner's office about sign stealing and the inappropriate use of video equipment," MLB said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The concerns expressed related to a number of clubs, not any one specific club. In response to these calls, the commissioner's office reinforced the existing rules with all playoff clubs and undertook proactive measures, including instituting a new prohibition on the use of certain in-stadium cameras, increasing the presence of operations and security personnel from Major League Baseball at all postseason games and instituting a program of monitoring club video rooms.

"With respect to incidents regarding a Houston Astros employee, security identified an issue, addressed it and turned the matter over to the Department of Investigations. A thorough investigation concluded that an Astros employee was monitoring the field to ensure that the opposing club was not violating any rules.

"All clubs remaining in the playoffs have been notified to refrain from these types of efforts and to direct complaints about any in-stadium rules violations to MLB staff for investigation and resolution. We consider the matter closed."

Omnisport
NEWS
MLB says Astros not stealing signs in dugout incidents
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Hinch: Sign-stealing 'bigger than 1 team or 2'
RELATED STORY
AP source: Indians complain to MLB about Astros filming
RELATED STORY
Springer homers twice as Astros sweep Indians
RELATED STORY
Astros surging in MLB after topping Twins
RELATED STORY
Astros win in 10, pad lead over hot Mariners
RELATED STORY
Red Sox level series against Astros
RELATED STORY
Astros win ALCS opener against Red Sox
RELATED STORY
Cole helps Astros take 2-0 ALDS lead
RELATED STORY
Trout, Arenado headline MLB All-Star Game starters
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us