MLB London series attendance: What is the capacity of the stadium hosting the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals?

The 2023 MLB London Series got underway at the London Stadium on Saturday. The Chicago Cubs recorded a 9-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the two-match series.

There were a total of 54,662 fans in attendance for the contest, which was not too far from a full house. Interestingly, the London Stadium can seat up to 66,000 fans during a game.

John Denton @JohnDenton555 Official announced attendance for Game 1 of the 2023 MLB London Series between the #STLCards and #Cubs : 54,662.

The London Stadium is home to English Premier League side West Ham United. An average of 62,462 fans usually attend West Ham games at the arena.

However, for the two-game MLB series, the stadium underwent a transformation. The center field wall has been pushed to 392 feet while the alleys are stretched to 387 feet.

MLB London Series 2023: Cubs vs Cardinals Game 2 preview

Chicago's Marcus Stroman will be in action for Game 2 of the MLB London Series

The Chicago Cubs will be full of confidence after their 9-1 win over the Cardinals on Saturday. They improved to a 37-38 record but remain third in the NL Central standings.

David Ross' side have now won 11 of their last 13 games and will be hoping to continue their good run of form. A clean sweep in London would be a massive boost for the team's chances to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals are in fifth place on the NL Central table with 31 wins and 45 defeats. Oliver Marmol's side will be hoping to bounce back strongly after a heavy defeat in Game 1.

The Cardinals have struggled with their batting this season and will rely on Nolan Arenado to get them over the line in this game. It will be interesting to see how the MLB London Series ends on Sunday.

In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport and on BBC Sport. Fans can also live stream the match on the BT Sport website, BT Sport app, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport app.

In the USA, the match will be telecast live on FOX. Fans can live stream the game on MLB.TV.

