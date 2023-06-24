MLB London Series News: Cardinals players out due to illness and injury, star pitcher Jack Flaherty unable to start on Sunday

On June 24, the MLB London Series will kick off as the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium, a 66,000-seat football stadium that has been converted into a baseball field, right in the British capital.

The league's first forray into Europe since 2019, the affair is expected to generate a high degree of international fanfare from around the United Kingdom and beyond. The game is part of a partnership between MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and London mayor Sadiq Khan that will see major league games continue annually in London until at least 2026.

"How to build a ballpark" - MLB Europe

Two bitter NL Central rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will be taking center stage. Justin Steele will take the mound for the Cubs on Saturday, while veteran Adam Wainwright will pitch for the Cards. Action starts at 6:10 pm local time.

During the last series, in 2019, the New York Yankees bested the Boston Red Sox in both games. The first game was won by a 17-13 margin, while the Bronx Bombers captured the second one by a score of 12-8.

While Saturday's starters are ready to go, some harsh news for the St. Louis Cardinals has cast doubt on the second game of the series on Sunday. Although right hander Jack Flaherty was used to start, he was scratched on Saturday by manager Oli Marmol after experiencing hip discomfort.

cbssports.com/mlb/news/mlb-l… MLB London Series: Jack Flaherty scratched, more Cardinals dealing with illnesses during international trip MLB London Series: Jack Flaherty scratched, more Cardinals dealing with illnesses during international tripcbssports.com/mlb/news/mlb-l…

"MLB London Series: Jack Flaherty scratched, more Cardinals dealing with illnesses during international trip" - CBS Sports MLB

Flaherty, 27, has gotten off to a rocky start to the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA over the course of 15 starts. In his last outing on June 19 against the Washington Nationals, Flaherty allowed six runs in six innings, but was still credited with the win.

While normal protocol would be to call up a pitcher from the minor leagues to cover for Jack Flaherty, the team's distance makes that option difficult. It is not currently known who will make the start in Flaherty's place against the Chicago Cubs.

2023 MLB London Series will be great for the game

After the success of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the league saw the baseball-madness in other parts of the world, and wanted to get in on the action. While Britain may not be a baseball hotbed, the MLB London Series will allow for an international game to be played in an international city,

