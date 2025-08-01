MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Friday, August 1: Nationals vs. Brewers, Phillies vs. Tigers, and more

The MLB trade deadline day concluded in a frenzy with transactions being conducted all across the board. Contenders got stronger while the lower pack added prospects as they look to rebuild.
Here are the picks, predictions and best games from Friday's slate compiled from ESPN, Ceasar's and Draftkings Sportsbooks.
MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Friday, August 1
Nationals vs. Brewers
Picks: Brewers ML (-150), Over 8.5 runs
Prediction: Brewers 6, Nationals 4
Best Bet: James Wood o0.5 Total RBIs (+200)
The Brewers have the best record in baseball after the trade deadline and 1.0 game ahead of the Chicago Cubs. They start as favorites against the NL East's Nationals.
Phillies vs. Tigers
Picks: Phillies ML (-155), Under 8.5 runs
Prediction: Phillies 4, Tigers 3
Best Bet: Spencer Torkelson o0.5 Total RBIs (+190)
Ranger Suarez (8-4, 2.59 ERA) has been better than Jack Flaherty (6-10, 4.51 ERA) but the latter can spring a surprise with a strong outing.
Royals vs. Blue Jays
Picks: Blue Jays ML (-160), Under 7.5 runs
Prediction: Blue Jays 4, Royals 3
Best Bet: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. o1.5 Hits, Runs, and RBIs (-125)
Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.82 ERA) and Michael Wacha (4-9, 3.53 ERA) have identical figures but a lack of offensive help from the Royals could result in the latter's loss.
Guardians vs. Twins
Picks: Guardians ML (-125), Under 7.5 runs
Prediction: Guardians 4, Twins 3
Best Bet: Carlos Santana o0.5 Total RBIs (+240)
The Guardians need the series win over divisional rivals Twins if they are to remain in the AL Wild Card hunt.
Red Sox vs. Astros
Picks: Astros ML (-135), Over 7.5 runs
Prediction: Astros 5, Red Sox 4
Best Bet: Victor Caratini o0.5 Total RBIs (+215)
The Astros added Carlos Correa back to their injury-depleted team. Meanwhile the Red Sox are looking to trust their core lineup with major additions to their rotation.
Marlins vs. Yankees
Picks: Yankees ML (-175), Over 7.5 runs
Prediction: Yankees 5, Marlins 3
Best Bet: Jazz Chisholm Jr. o0.5 Total RBIs (+165)
The Yankees padded up their bullpen with the additions of David Bednar and Camilo Doval. They are favorites to sweep the Marlins.
Giants vs. Mets
Picks: Mets ML (-145), Under 7.5 runs
Prediction: Mets 4, Giants 3
Best Bet: Matt Chapman o0.5 Total RBIs (+190)
The Giants quickly became sellers at the deadline with a 54-55 record. The Mets are looking to hold onto the NL East lead, just 0.5 games out in front.
Here are the rest of the predictions for Friday's games:
Atlanta @ Cincinnati: Reds 5, Braves 4
Baltimore @ Chicago (C): Cubs 5, Orioles 3
Los Angeles (D) @ Tampa Bay: Dodgers 6, Rays 5
Pittsburgh @ Colorado: Pirates 7, Rockies 5
Chicago (WS) @ Los Angeles (A): Angels 5, White Sox 4
St. Louis @ San Diego: Padres 4, Cardinals 3
Arizona @ Athletics: Diamondbacks 5, A's 4
Texas @ Seattle (Game 2): Mariners 4, Rangers 3