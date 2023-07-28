MLB Trade Deadline 2023: 5 executives on the hot seat feat. Brian Cashman and Jed Hoyer 

The August 1 MLB trade deadline is a momentous day. On the last day to execute trades, playoff-hopeful teams will be looking to gain some extra talent, while the less fortunate teams will need to be making some moves to secure their future.

Predictably, the general managers around the league will be responsible for executing the trades on deadline day. With less than a week to go until the fateful day, let's take a look at which office is most likely to put their calls on hold for the longest, Moneyball style.

#5, Thad Levine, Minnesota Twins

Thad Levine of the Minnesota Twins comes in at number five. Despite having one of the best rotations in baseball, the team boasts a modest 54-50 record. If the team wants to be an actual postseason contender, they will need to boost their hitting. With a team average of .237, 21 teams have hit better than the Twins this season.

#4, Perry Minasian, Los Angeles Angels

After the Los Angeles Angels announced that Ohtani was off the block, many thought GM Perry Minasian would be able to take trade deadline day off. However, his recent acquisition of Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito suggests the opposite. The team is dead-set on ending their decade-long playoff snap, and will do whatever it takes to get there.

"The Angels announce they have acquired Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez for Ky Bush and Edgar Quero. #GoHalos" - Box Score Podcast

#3, Billy Epplier, New York Mets

While everybody thought that GM Billy Eppler and the New York Mets would be buyers on trade deadline day, things appear to be the opposite. With a 48-54, the MLB's richest team is not making the playoffs.

Some think that Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, two aged pitchers slated to earn some $172 million between this year and next have been struggling. Now may be as good of a time as ever for Epplier to pull the trigger.

"I'm focused on being a Met. That's why I signed here and I want to win here. Obviously it hasn't gone according to plan just yet, but I didn't sign a one year deal so there's that" Justin Verlander speaks on the trade deadline:"I'm focused on being a Met. That's why I signed here and I want to win here. Obviously it hasn't gone according to plan just yet, but I didn't sign a one year deal so there's that" pic.twitter.com/0on0cwQVwK

"Justin Verlander speaks on the trade deadline. "I'm focused on being a Met. That's why I signed here and I want to win here. Obviously it hasn't gone according to plan just yet, but I didn't sign a one year deal so there's that"" - SNY

#2, Brian Cashman, New York Yankees

Similarly to their counterparts in Queens, the New York Yankees have been a huge disappointment this season. After losing captain and top slugger Aaron Judge to injury in early June, the team's offense has imploded. Now, pressure is on Cashman to "trim" the perceived fat.

Despite their troubles, the Yankees have one of the best bullpens in baseball. Dealing an arm like Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, or Tommy Kahnle could allow the team to ensure they retain their top hitters, and perhaps even add to the talent at the 2023 trade deadline.

#1, Jed Hoyer, Chicago Cubs

Another underperforming high-profile ball club, the Chicago Cubs have some valuable trade pieces to rent out. For one, former MVP Cody Bellinger has hit .317/.364/.546 with 15 home runs and 46 RBIs in what many are calling a rebound year. Bellinger, alongside pitcher Marcus Stroman, are two instrumental players that ensure Hoyer's phone will be ringing off the hook this MLB trade deadline.

"Cody Bellinger needs to be in a Cubs uniform for a long time." - Cubs Zone