MLB Trade Deadline 2023: 5 Players Toronto Blue Jays could target before August 1

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a relatively decent first half to the 2023 MLB season. John Schneider's side is currently fourth in the AL East with a 45-37 record.

The Blue Jays are in a heavily competitive division but are strongly in the hunt for a playoff berth. However, Toronto needs reinforcements if it wants to make a serious push for the World Series title.

Here, we take a look at five players the Blue Jays should sign before the MLB trade deadline if they want to contend for the championship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 players Toronto Blue Jays could sign before MLB Trade deadline

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber

#1. Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber is enjoying another excellent season with the Cleveland Guardians. The 28-year-old has racked up 85 strikeouts and 28 walks in 106.0 innings pitched at a 3.48 ERA.

Bieber is a two-time All-Star who won the AL Cy Young Award in 2020. He certainly has the quality to improve the Toronto Blue Jays' pitching department and would be a fantastic addition to the squad.

#2. Aroldis Chapman, Kansas City Royals

Aroldis Chapman remains one of the most consistent relief pitchers in the MLB. The Kansas City Royals star has recorded 53 strikeouts and 20 walks in 29.1 innings pitched at a 2.45 ERA.

Chapman is an excellent relief pitcher who can close out tight games. He can be an ideal candidate for the Blue Jays if they trade for him before Aug. 1

#3. J.D. Davis, San Francisco Giants

J.D. Davis is having a fine season with the bat. The San Francisco Giants star has managed 71 hits and 10 home runs in 248 at-bats with a .286 batting average.

Davis has the tendency to step up in big games. His hitting power could be useful for Toronto in crunch games.

#4. Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen is enjoying a stellar run since returning to Pittsburgh. He has racked up 67 hits and nine home runs in 239 at-bats with a .280 batting average.

The 36-year-old is yet to win a World Series and he could jump ship before the trade deadline if the Pirates are unable to qualify for the playoffs. The Toronto Blue Jays should keep close tabs on McCutchen as he could be a suitable addition to their offense.

#5. Alex Lange, Detroit Tigers

Alex Lange has 42 strikeouts and 21 walks in 32.2 innings pitched at a 4.13 ERA in 2023. The Detroit Tigers pitcher also has 12 saves this campaign.

Lange is generally quite miserly with the ball in his hand. The Toronto Blue Jays need a pitcher who can limit the opposition's scoring and the Tigers star is a probable trade candidate for the team.

Poll : 0 votes