MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Top 5 Players Arizona Diamondbacks could acquire before August 1

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently leading the NL West with a 47-32 record. Torey Lovullo's side is well on course to reach the playoffs this year.

However, the Diamondbacks will need some reinforcements if they are to make a deep run in the postseason. Here, we take a look at five players that Arizona could target before the trade deadline on August 1.

5 players Arizona Diamondbacks can sign before the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Lange

#1. Alex Lange, Detroit Tigers

Alex Lange has had another solid season with the Detroit Tigers in 2023. The pitcher has racked up 42 strikeouts and 19 walks in 31.2 innings pitched at a 3.69 ERA.

Lange has been used sparingly by the Tigers this year. He could play a similar role for the Arizona Diamondbacks if the team makes a move for him before the trade deadline. The 27-year-old has proved himself as a reliable option in the past.

#2. Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen is eager to get his hands on a World Series ring. As the Pittsburgh Pirates are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs this season we could see the hitter get traded before August 1.

McCutchen could do well with Arizona and add some precious experience to the team as well. The 36-year-old has recorded 61 hits and nine home runs in 225 at-bats with a .271 average.

#3. Aroldis Chapman, Kansas City Royals

Aroldis Chapman is enjoying another fine individual season with the Kansas City Royals. The relief pitcher has 50 strikeouts and 20 walks in 31.2 innings pitched at a 3.69 ERA.

Chapman has proven himself on many occasions and the Arizona Diamondbacks could do well with a pitcher like him in their squad during the playoffs.

#4. Nolan Arenado, St. Lois Cardinals

Nolan Arenado has recorded 78 hits and 15 home runs in 291 at-bats with a .268 batting average this season. The St. Louis Cardinals star is a 10-time Golden Glove winner and a seven-time All-Star but he has never won a World Series.

As the Diamondbacks appear to push for the championship, they could trade for Arenado to bolster their offense. However, convincing the Cardinals to offload the hitter could be a challenging task.

#5. Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman has been a revelation for the Chicago Cubs this season. The pitcher has 85 strikeouts and 35 walks in 102.0 innings pitched at a 2.47 ERA.

However, it seems the Cubs are willing to trade Stroman before the trade deadline. The Arizona Diamondbacks should be all over Stroman if he's available as the player can add some star quality to the team's pitching department.

