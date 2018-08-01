MLB trade deadline: Three takeaways after frenzied finish

The 2018 MLB non-waiver trade deadline passed on Tuesday with plenty of high-profile moves.

Contending teams raced against the clock to add pieces for a potential World Series run.

While many moves had already occurred before Tuesday, a few more big deals were in the works as the market closed at 1600 ET.

Here are three takeaways from the 2018 MLB trade deadline:

The Rays had a busy day

Not only did Tampa Bay finally trade Chris Archer after years of teams trying to acquire the talented starting pitcher, the Rays also offloaded All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos and added outfielder Tommy Pham from the St Louis Cardinals.

Archer was sent to the Pittsburgh Pirates for top prospects Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow. It should be a win for both teams. Ramos, currently on the disabled list, was moved to the Philadelphia Phillies, where he should help provide leadership to the young squad.

The Dodgers fixed their line-up

Having already added Manny Machado to the fold, the Los Angeles Dodgers made another bold move on Tuesday, acquiring second baseman Brian Dozier from the Minnesota Twins. Last year, while losing the World Series, the Dodgers had limited assets in the line-up, especially when Cody Bellinger went cold.

With Corey Seager out for the season and Justin Turner battling injuries, the Dodgers needed more offensive firepower. Machado and Dozier should be just what they need to make another World Series push.

The Nationals think they can contend

Aside from sending relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs, the Washington Nationals hung on to all of their assets. Despite sitting five and a half games behind the Phillies in the NL East, and five games behind the Atlanta Braves, with five teams ahead of them for the final wild-card spot, Nationals brass decided to try and make a run at the post-season.

Bryce Harper, a free agent after the season, was linked with a move out of town, as was Gio Gonzalez, but both remained on the roster. It was a bold decision considering the Nationals are a long shot for post-season play, and could now potentially watch empty-handed as Harper walks away this winter.