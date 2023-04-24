MLB Trade Rumors: Top 5 Players who could be on the move after an electric start to the season

The 2023 season has only just begun, yet fans and pundits have been busy siphoning through the ever-growing list of MLB trade rumors. One of the most exciting aspects of professional sports is when teams come to terms on a blockbuster deal.

While most teams tend to land their star players in free agency, the blockbuster trade is commonplace in professional baseball. In recent years, we have seen some of the biggest names in the MLB move for a variety of different reasons, including Juan Soto and Mookie Betts.

Max @_maxpacheco People are saying the Red Sox won the Mookie Betts trade.



Usually, when reading MLB trade rumors, they must all be taken with a grain of salt, because at the end of the day, they are simply rumors. That being said, the more often a player's name appears in these stories, the more likely that a future move may occur.

Here is a look at the top 5 players that may find themselves on the move this season.

C.J. Cron will continue to pop up in MLB trade rumors all season

While still early in the 2023 campaign, the Rockies are far from being considered a World Series contender, which should make them sellers at the trade deadline. Enter C.J. Cron, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The hard-hitting first baseman should draw interest across the league, even if he is a rental.





So far this season with the Colorado Rockies, Cron has a batting average of .247 with 5 home runs and 10 RBIs.

Tim Anderson could be moved if the Chicago White Sox fail

One of the most exciting players in the MLB, Chicago White Sox superstar Tim Anderson has been electric while on the field. But remaining on the field has been the biggest challenge of his career, as the talented shortstop's injury track record continues to grow. This is a major reason why his name constantly appears in MLB trade rumors.

The White Sox have Anderson under team control until the end of the 2024 season thanks to a very affordable team option for next season. However, the front office may elect to retool their roster by moving on from the 29-year-old shortstop. IF the current MLB trade rumors are to be believed, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be the top suitors for Anderson.

Aroldis Chapman is a prime candidate to be moved this season

After signing with the Kansas City Royals to a one-year, $3.75 million deal, Chapman has seemingly turned back the clock. Last season, his four-seam fastball dipped to an average of 97.5 MPH, however, after leaving the Yankees for the Royals, Aroldis Chapman has hit triple digits yet again.





Given his track record, affordable salary, and potential bounce-back to his previous All-Star form, Chapman could be an intriguing trade target for teams looking to acquire a relief pitcher. The Kansas City Royals pitcher will find his name in MLB trade rumors until he is finally traded away.

Shohei Ohtani's name will remain in MLB trade rumors all season

Arguably the biggest name in baseball, Shohei Ohtani's future with the Los Angeles Angels is already one of the most covered stories this year. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, if the Angels were to fall out of playoff contention as the trade deadline approaches, they very well may begin fielding calls from teams.

If Ohtani is to be traded this season, at the peak of his powers, the Angels may receive the biggest trade package in MLB history. While there is no replacing what the Japanese superstar brings to the roster, the Angels could recoup some value instead of losing him in free agency for nothing.

Matt Chapman has shined for the Toronto Blue Jays this season

When it comes to MLB trade rumors involving Matt Chapman of the Toronto Blue Jays, it may simply be a case of moving a pending free agent instead of losing him for nothing. While trading Chapman may not be a popular decision among Blue Jays fans, it may make the most sense from a business standpoint.



While the idea of trading away Chapman in the middle of the season may seem ridiculous, depending on how the season shapes up for the Blue Jays, he may find himself on the move.

