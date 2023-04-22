Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black was ejected from the game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday after arguing a hit by pitch call. J.T. Realmuto, the hitter given first base, appeared not to be hit by the pitch, but claimed he was. The umpire, who did not make the call until Realmuto sold the contact, awarded him first base. This made Black irate.

The main issue with the call was that the umpire did not seem interested on making the call until Realmuto said he was hit. The umpire then took his word for it. Making a call based on reputation is a slippery slope, and the Rockies manager protested.

Jomboy Media shared a full clip of the incident on Twitter.

Fans immediately rallied to the defense of Bud Black. His team had been playing great and held a sizable lead over the defending National League champions. Black had used his challenge earlier in the game and thus was unable to have the call reviewed.

The advancement and proliferation of analytics and technology in baseball have highlighted officiating problems. The system that was in place for decades now has quantifiable evidence that can hold it to account. In the MLB, for the most part, these calls are objective, and it is possible to reduce errors. Fans are tired of seeing human error from the officials affecting games.

The Colorado Rockies were taking the fight to the Philadelphia Phillies, keeping the lead longer than most expected. Seeing it put in jeopardy by a blown call had many fans upset.

Bud Black may have been ejected from the game, but many wouldn't blame him for that.

Can Bud Black lead the Colorado Rockies back to relevancy?

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have not made the postseason since 2018 and have been at the bottom of the division since then. They are currently eight games under .500 and likely won't end the season even in the same stratosphere as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

If Bud Black is able to slowly but surely turn this team into a winning or even competitive organization, he will be hailed as a hero in Denver.

