The MLB has made a significant aquisiton to their leadership team, hiring the legendary Albert Pujols as Special Assistant to the Commisoner Rob Manfred. What his duties will entail exactly are unknown at this point, but adding a beloved player to the office setting is a good move. They are bringing in one of the sports most respected and beloved figures into the fold.

Having this perspective in the room is great when changes to the game are being made. MLB has proven this season that it is willing to make major changes, and the advice of Albert Pujols could help inform those decsions. Having a presence speaking for the players is the kind of proactive decisions that fans have been calling for for years.

The league announced the hire on Twitter, and have received nearly universal support for it.

Pujols played in MLB for 22-years. He is bringing no shortage of experience to the role. His time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels, and Los Angeles Dodgers will all come into play in this new role. For those wondering, Pujols is still under his personal services contract with the Angels. The belief is this new role will not interfere with those duties, as reported by Sam Blum.

It is rare for baseball fans to universally like a player, but Pujols is in that rarified air. His pursuit of his 700th home run last season was one of the most captivating narratives, and nobody was cheering against him. Now, fans are hopeful he can help make important decisions to grow the game we all love.

🅿️ @fivesixtwo444 @MLB @PujolsFive well deserved and hopefully they let him make even more of an impact in the game now @MLB @PujolsFive well deserved and hopefully they let him make even more of an impact in the game now

bigreddog @bravesfan1078 @MLB @PujolsFive This is awesome but what does that even mean? I feel like so many players retire and then come back in random FO and MLB executive positions lmao @MLB @PujolsFive This is awesome but what does that even mean? I feel like so many players retire and then come back in random FO and MLB executive positions lmao

Rob Manfred instituted sweeping changes to baseball this season, many of which have been positively received. Stolen bases are up thanks to larger bases, and average time of games is down thanks to the pitch clock. With the advice and opinion of Albert Pujols now in his head, more beneficial changes could be coming.

Pujols will be working directly with the league he played in for many years to ensure they continue to put out the best product possible.

Albert Pujols is exactly the kind of player fans want MLB to employ

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Pujols played for a long time across multiple eras of baseball. He retired with the standing of a folk hero who could come in and hit dingers seemingly at will.

Fans hope that he will get to play a major role in shaping which direction the league decides to take the game.

