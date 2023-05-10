The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road taking on the Milwaukee Brewers, and Mookie Betts isn't staying with the team. He is still playing in the series and is fully healthy, just a little scared of ghosts. The Dodgers are staying in the historic Pfister Hotel, which is famous for being believed to be haunted. Betts made the executive decsion to find himself another residence for their stay in Milwaukee.

Mookie Betts would go on to clarify that he doesn't really believe in ghosts, but he also doesn't want to find out he is wrong. He has stayed at this hotel in the past and indicated that he had trouble sleeping there. This is a rather bizarre story for the Dodgers star slugger, but if it works, it works.

Talkin' Baseball shared the report that Betts would be staying at a secondary location via Twitter.

Mookie Betts rented an Airbnb to avoid staying in Milwaukee's haunted Pfister Hotel. He's stayed there in the past and said he "couldn't sleep"

Mookie Betts now has the opportunity to do one of the funniest things in baseball history. With all this talk of ghosts and hauntings, he could execute a Scooby-Doo style misadventure and become the ghost to prank his teammates. Even the hint of a supernatural event could set some other players on edge, much like Betts was. This is a fun story that the MLB Twitter audience certainly enjoyed.

having a haunted hotel is peak home field advantage more teams need haunted hotels

This is a story that feels like it could come out of any era of baseball. If there was a story that Wade Boggs wouldn't stay at this hotel because he asked too many questions on the ghost tour, nobody would blink. But it was after 10 PM, he could say whatever he wants. The fact that it is a modern player and a top-tier one adds to the absurdity of the situation.

I'm with Mookie on this one.

Of course, just after this story broke Mookie Betts hit a leadoff dinger against the Milwaukee Brewers. So who knows, maybe the rest of the team is haunted and Betts made the right call. It's baseball, any way to win is valid, even if it involves ghosts.

I agree with Mookie Betts, if I am going to play a MLB game anywhere (unlikely at my age), I'd rather be superstitious and not stay in a haunted hotel at the risk of perhaps it haunting me/my team. I'd even request/urge the team stay somewhere else.

Milwaukee ghost are massive brewer fans it seems.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ain't afraid of no ghost, except Mookie Betts, who is at least a little afraid.

Is Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts a MVP candidate in 2023?

Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers

It may be too early into the season to say, but Betts has been off to an electric start and is one of the best in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is the favorite for now, but Betts could catch him if he slows down.

Even if he does not, Betts brings an incredible amount of value to the Los Angeles Dodgers and helps make them World Series contenders.

