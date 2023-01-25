The Oakland Athletics have added former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Jesus Aguilar to their lineup. It has been an offseason barren of big moves for the Athletics, so signing the power hitter came as somewhat of a surprise. He is scoming off a rough 2022 season, during which he played for two teams with middling results.

The A's are at the bottom of the MLB in terms of spending, and that isn't likely to change anytime soon. Despite this, the fanbase remains passionate and hoping for the best. So seeing the team add a veteran presence to the clubhouse is a step in the right direction.

MLB insider Robert Murray was the first to report that the A's are adding Jesus Aguilar.

Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray Free-agent first baseman Jesus Aguilar and the Oakland A’s are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to a source familiar with the deal. First to report a deal was close: @susanslusser Free-agent first baseman Jesus Aguilar and the Oakland A’s are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to a source familiar with the deal. First to report a deal was close: @susanslusser.

Aguilar has played for five teams in his MLB career, and the Oakland Athletics will be his sixth. His best seasons were with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he hit 35 home runs in 2018. He spent 2022 struggling offensively with the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles.

Some fans are doubtful that Aguilar will be able to return to his 2018 form. The Athletics have not had much luck in recent seasons when it comes to bringing in new players. Their ability to develop new players is as stellar as their inability to keep them with the team.

If Jesus Aguilar can play at an All-Star level once again, this will be looked at as a brilliant signing. The Oakland A's have been unable to field a competitive team for some time. That likely won't be changing in 2023 as their divisional opponents around them only improved while they stayed the same.

Jesus Aguilar could bring a lot to the table for the Athletics, but it probably still is not enough.

What does success look like for the Oakland Athletics in 2023?

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics

Every team enters the baseball season with different expectations and ideas about what success looks like. For teams like the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers, it's a World Series championship or nothing. For others, like the A's, it's looking for signs of growth and marked improvement.

Whether it is young players coming up through the farm system and excelling or newly-signed players living up to their contracts, fans want growth. After enough player development and growth, the wins will start to come. Being a fan of a small-market team is not always easy, but when the rewards come, they are all the more worthwhile.

