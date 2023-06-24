Cincinnati Reds' historic 11-10 victory against Atlanta Braves on Friday took their winning streak to 12 games, their longest run since 1957.

The Reds' post-game celebration was one of the most eye-catching moments of the season.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Ain’t no way Reds fans were doing the chop to troll the Braves



Ain’t no way Reds fans were doing the chop to troll the Braves https://t.co/n9lEtfSMcR

"Ain’t no way Reds fans were doing the chop to troll the Braves" - Talkin' Baseball

MLB Twitter had all sorts of reactions to the remarkable night at GABP. Reds fans have been mercilessly mocked for the celebration.

Gravey79 @gravey79 . Let them have their fun, clearly this is their October haha @TalkinBaseball_ This is what happens when mediocre teams finally start to play good after years. Let them have their fun, clearly this is their October haha @TalkinBaseball_ This is what happens when mediocre teams finally start to play good after years 😂. Let them have their fun, clearly this is their October haha

"Mets did it last year. That didn’t get them far. Just a warning reds fans i love it tho" - John

On the flip side, others were happy to see the celebrations:

Sean Casey @TheMayorsOffice @johnsadak @BarryLarkin This @reds team is a huge ball of excitement n energy! Wow! 12 in a row!! So fun to watch!! Love to see the fans rocking in the Queen City tonight! LETS GO REDS! @JimDayTV This @reds team is a huge ball of excitement n energy! Wow! 12 in a row!! So fun to watch!! Love to see the fans rocking in the Queen City tonight! LETS GO REDS! @JimDayTV @johnsadak @BarryLarkin

Charlie Goldsmith @CharlieG__ The Reds are making a statement to the rest of MLB. They should be the favorites in the NL Central. This is a team that has arrived ahead of schedule.





They win their 12th straight game, beating the Braves 11-10 in one of the best games you’ll see. The Reds are making a statement to the rest of MLB. They should be the favorites in the NL Central. This is a team that has arrived ahead of schedule.They win their 12th straight game, beating the Braves 11-10 in one of the best games you’ll see.

Cincinnati Reds aim for a record-breaking victory on Saturday

The Reds will want to beat the Braves one more time for a record-breaking 13th straight victory.

Joey Votto had this to say after the win on Friday:

"It's a joy. It is a real enjoyable experience playing with these guys," said Reds first baseman Joey Votto, as reported by CBS Sports. And I wouldn't just say this because we're in the middle of the streak. If we were playing different or had a different record or if we're in a losing stretch, I would say the exact same thing because the way these guys play, it's just different."

The Reds managed to win 11-10 on Friday night, tying the 1957 and 1939 teams for the longest winning streak in franchise history.

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz was the star of the game. He was called up from the Reds' Triple-A club in Louisville earlier this month. It is important to remember that this was only his 15th major league game. The 21-year-old pulled the Reds to within one run in the third inning with a two-run homer against Atlanta reliever AJ Smith-Shawver.

THE MOST EXCITING 10.83 SECONDS IN SPORT@ellylacocoa18

Baseball's first professional team, the Reds, also won 13 games in a row in 1890 and 14 in a row in 1899. Both streaks took place before Major League Baseball's current era of record-keeping.

