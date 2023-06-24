Cincinnati Reds' historic 11-10 victory against Atlanta Braves on Friday took their winning streak to 12 games, their longest run since 1957.
The Reds' post-game celebration was one of the most eye-catching moments of the season.
"Ain’t no way Reds fans were doing the chop to troll the Braves" - Talkin' Baseball
MLB Twitter had all sorts of reactions to the remarkable night at GABP. Reds fans have been mercilessly mocked for the celebration.
"Mets did it last year. That didn’t get them far. Just a warning reds fans i love it tho" - John
On the flip side, others were happy to see the celebrations:
Cincinnati Reds aim for a record-breaking victory on Saturday
The Reds will want to beat the Braves one more time for a record-breaking 13th straight victory.
Joey Votto had this to say after the win on Friday:
"It's a joy. It is a real enjoyable experience playing with these guys," said Reds first baseman Joey Votto, as reported by CBS Sports. And I wouldn't just say this because we're in the middle of the streak. If we were playing different or had a different record or if we're in a losing stretch, I would say the exact same thing because the way these guys play, it's just different."
The Reds managed to win 11-10 on Friday night, tying the 1957 and 1939 teams for the longest winning streak in franchise history.
Elly De La Cruz was the star of the game. He was called up from the Reds' Triple-A club in Louisville earlier this month. It is important to remember that this was only his 15th major league game. The 21-year-old pulled the Reds to within one run in the third inning with a two-run homer against Atlanta reliever AJ Smith-Shawver.
THE MOST EXCITING 10.83 SECONDS IN SPORT@ellylacocoa18
Baseball's first professional team, the Reds, also won 13 games in a row in 1890 and 14 in a row in 1899. Both streaks took place before Major League Baseball's current era of record-keeping.