The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres are taking a page out of the Survivor playbook and have formed an alliance. They are teaming up to help each other receive All-Star votes. The goal is to get as many of their players into the All-Star game as possible.

MLB teams, who are used to fighting tooth and nail for everything, are attempting new strategies. The introduction of the fan vote has caused some wildly unexpected side effects. The fan vote is not the only method used to determine All-Star selections, but it plays a significant role.

This graphic was used by the Padres to announce their collaboration with the Mariners on Twitter.

The Seattle Mariners announced their allegiance with the Padres by sharing this video of Julio Rodgriguez and Juan Soto.

This whole concept would have been preposterous just a few years ago, but now it seems like a smart move. The two teams have never been rivals, so there is no animosity between them. They both came into the season with high expectations and have failed to live up to them. So the alliance makes sense.

It will be interesting to see if this new strategy pays off and results in more San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners players making the All-Star game. If it does, it will become a trend, potentially even a necessity, moving forward.

The idea of team executives making backroom deals with each other for All-Star votes is a hilarious concept. It's just a matter of time until small payroll teams join forces to combat the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Oakland Athletics are trying to convert votes into dollars instead of spending money to upgrade their roster.

The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners want your vote. A vote for one is a vote for the other.

The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres have had similar seasons thus far

Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres

Both teams came into the season with the hopes of winning their respective divisions. Instead, they find themselves on the outside looking in with no clear solution.

