When the Miami Marlins moved Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the outfield, many thought the career infielder would flounder in his new posisiton. Instead, as he has with much of his career, he has flipped expectations on their head and excelled. He is currently leading baseball in Outs Above Average, an important statistic for grading outfielders' defense.

It was a tough start when Jazz Chisholm Jr. first switched positions, which was to be expected. No matter how good of an athlete someone is, adjusting almost all of one's defensive tendencies is bound to take time. The fact he has already become one of the best after practicing for just a few months is almost unbelieveable.

Twitter user Foolish Baseball was the first to notice Chisholm Jr.'s rise in this department.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Foolish Baseball @FoolishBB One of the most impressive developments this year is Jazz Chisholm leading all outfielders in Outs Above Average. One of the most impressive developments this year is Jazz Chisholm leading all outfielders in Outs Above Average.

Miami Marlins fans could not be happier with this development, as it proves moving him hasn't damaged their team defense. They moved him to allow former Minnesota Twins slugger Luis Arraez to play in the infield. Considering how effective he has been offensively, that appears to have been the right move.

James @jamesceceree @FoolishBB That's actually shocking. He looked horrendous in the first series of the year against the mets, but I guess he's turned it around since. @FoolishBB That's actually shocking. He looked horrendous in the first series of the year against the mets, but I guess he's turned it around since.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a rising star in MLB, as evidenced by being the cover athelte of MLB: The Show 23 video game. Considering that spot is reserved for the most recognizable players only, he is clearly popular. His electric style of play seems to have followed him into the outfield, where he is becoming a legitimate Golden Glove award contender.

johnny @johnnyliken @FoolishBB people told me he was the worst outfielder of all time though?? @FoolishBB people told me he was the worst outfielder of all time though??

Mateo Arenas @mateoarenas21 @FoolishBB He was far below average a couple weeks in, so I was shocked when I checked this on baseball savant @FoolishBB He was far below average a couple weeks in, so I was shocked when I checked this on baseball savant

With so much focus toward improving offense and pitching, defense is being left in the dust. However, every fan can likely cite games where defensive errors were the deciding factor in a close game. So the move was riskier than some gave it credit for initally, but it seems to be paying off now.

Super Saiyan Carlos Correa SZN @willis_thom



*Not only will he be moved, but he has been waiting for this from Byron Buxton for a decade. He is unspeakably jealous @FoolishBB I wanted a 100 steal Jazz season. I will not be moved* by a 30 HR & 70 Steal, Gold Glove 2-way Centerfielder!*Not only will he be moved, but he has been waiting for this from Byron Buxton for a decade. He is unspeakably jealous @FoolishBB I wanted a 100 steal Jazz season. I will not be moved* by a 30 HR & 70 Steal, Gold Glove 2-way Centerfielder!*Not only will he be moved, but he has been waiting for this from Byron Buxton for a decade. He is unspeakably jealous

MVP Gleyber @lincolnmckay13 Foolish Baseball @FoolishBB One of the most impressive developments this year is Jazz Chisholm leading all outfielders in Outs Above Average. One of the most impressive developments this year is Jazz Chisholm leading all outfielders in Outs Above Average. Gold Glove incoming! twitter.com/FoolishBB/stat… Gold Glove incoming! twitter.com/FoolishBB/stat…

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is shocking the baseball world with his high-level play in the outfield, and the Marlins need it to continue.

Can Jazz Chisholm Jr. lead the Miami Marlins to the playoffs in 2023?

Arizona Diamondbacks v Miami Marlins

During the offseason, Chisholm Jr. was talking about this Marlins team like they were one fo the best in the National League. So far, they aren't hitting that level but could certainly be a playoff team. They find themselves at .500 through 32 games, on par with the New York Mets. Considering the toughness of the division with the Mets and Atlanta Braves, a wild card spot would be their best opportunity.

It won't be easy, but with Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the helm, you can be assured it will, at least, be a fun ride.

Poll : 0 votes