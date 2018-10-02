Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Molitor fired by Twins a year after making MLB playoffs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    02 Oct 2018, 23:58 IST
Paul Molitor
Paul Molitor

Paul Molitor has been fired by the Minnesota Twins just a year after being voted American League Manager of the Year.

The Twins announced the move on Tuesday and said Molitor has been offered a position in their baseball operations department. 

"I would like to thank Paul for his tremendous dedication to the Minnesota Twins over his last four years as manager of this club," chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said.

"Paul's roots here run deep and his commitment to the organisation, his staff, and his players is special. I have every hope and desire that he remains a part of this club for many years to come."

The Twins had an 85-77 record last season and made the AL Wild Card game, falling to the New York Yankees, but dropped off to 78-84 and a distant second behind the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central in 2018. 

Molitor, 62, had two years remaining on his contract. The St. Paul native, a Hall of Famer as a player, went 305-343 (.471) in his four years in Minnesota in his first managerial job. 

Falvey and general manager Thad Levine inherited Molitor when they took charge two years ago but will now get to pick their own manager. 

Omnisport
NEWS
Minnesota Twins fire manager Paul Molitor after 78-84 finish
RELATED STORY
Field's 2 HRs lead Twins past Tigers, 11-4
RELATED STORY
Mauer doubles, catches in emotional likely finale with Twins
RELATED STORY
Astros surging in MLB after topping Twins
RELATED STORY
Carpenter earns first MLB win, Tigers top Twins 7-5
RELATED STORY
Twins place Santana on DL with finger injury
RELATED STORY
Astudillo drives in career-high 4 as Twins top Tigers 9-3
RELATED STORY
Twins sweep 3-game series from Tigers with 8-2 win
RELATED STORY
Castro's hit starts rally, leads Tigers past Twins 4-2
RELATED STORY
A's wild card delayed with 5-1 loss to Twins
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us