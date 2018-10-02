Molitor fired by Twins a year after making MLB playoffs

Paul Molitor

Paul Molitor has been fired by the Minnesota Twins just a year after being voted American League Manager of the Year.

The Twins announced the move on Tuesday and said Molitor has been offered a position in their baseball operations department.

"I would like to thank Paul for his tremendous dedication to the Minnesota Twins over his last four years as manager of this club," chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said.

"Paul's roots here run deep and his commitment to the organisation, his staff, and his players is special. I have every hope and desire that he remains a part of this club for many years to come."

The Twins had an 85-77 record last season and made the AL Wild Card game, falling to the New York Yankees, but dropped off to 78-84 and a distant second behind the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central in 2018.

Molitor, 62, had two years remaining on his contract. The St. Paul native, a Hall of Famer as a player, went 305-343 (.471) in his four years in Minnesota in his first managerial job.

Falvey and general manager Thad Levine inherited Molitor when they took charge two years ago but will now get to pick their own manager.