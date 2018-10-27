Muncy revels in 'pure joy' of dream 18th-inning walk-off

Max Muncy celebrates his walk-off home run

Max Muncy described his walk-off 18th-inning home run in game three of the World Series as "pure joy" as he reflected on a dream journey that has taken him from unemployed to keeping the Los Angeles Dodgers' title hopes very much alive.

Muncy finally settled the Dodgers' marathon contest with the Boston Red Sox after seven hours and 20 minutes as he hit Nathan Eovaldi to left-center field to give Los Angeles a 3-2 victory in the longest game in both World Series and postseason history.

The significance of Muncy's homer cannot be overstated. No team has come from back from 3-0 down to win the World Series but, for Muncy, his winning moment was also the culmination of an arduous journey back to the majors.

After being released by the Oakland Athletics in 2017, Muncy went to work on his swing with his father at his old high school. The Dodgers signed him to a minor league deal that April and an impressive season with their Oklahoma City affiliate led to him being called up to the majors once more.

The infielder justified the Dodgers' decision by hitting .263 with 35 home runs and 79 RBI in the regular season, but provided his greatest contribution yet at 12:30am local time on Saturday morning.

Asked in a post-game media conference in what sort of dream his journey happens, Muncy replied: "It happens in this dream right now, this exact one. No, it's kind of like you said, it's been a dream. This whole year has been a surreal experience that it's hard to put into words.

"But just getting a chance to play in the World Series has kind of capped it off. And then getting a chance to hit a walk-off home run, obviously there's not many words I can use to describe that.

"The feeling was just pure joy and incredible excitement. That's about all I can think of because it's hard to describe how good a feeling it is."

The last @Dodgers #WorldSeries #walkoff homer? Kirk Gibson in 1988 …



Los Angeles won that series. pic.twitter.com/SDEwRTPs5k — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 27, 2018

On how the Dodgers' win, which took longer than the entire 1939 World Series to complete, changes the dynamic of this series, Muncy said: "It's big time. This was a gut-wrenching game for both sides.

"This is one of those games that whoever came out on top is going to have a lot of momentum going into [game four] tomorrow [Saturday].

"This was an extremely long game, 18 innings. A lot of pitchers were used. Every position player was used. Injuries on both sides. Their guys are banged up, our guys are banged up.

"It's one of those things when you're able to come out on top from a game like this, you have to feel it gives you a little momentum going to the next one."