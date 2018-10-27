Muncy's walk-off homer sees Dodgers win longest game in World Series history

Max Muncy celebrates his game-winning homer against the Red Sox

Max Muncy was the hero on a truly remarkable night in Los Angeles as the Dodgers finally got the better of the Boston Red Sox to win game three of the World Series after a record-breaking seven hours and 20 minutes.

Dodgers first baseman Muncy connected for a home run to left field that gave Los Angeles a 3-2 victory in an astonishing 18 innings and cut the Red Sox's series lead to 2-1.

This was the longest game in World Series by innings and time. It is also the longest postseason game ever by nearly an hour, surpassing the 2014 National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and the Dodgers. That game was also 18 innings and lasted six hours and 23 minutes.

Muncy's homer eventually ended proceedings at 12:30am local time at Dodger Stadium, sparking wild celebrations.

The teams must now prepare to do battle all over again, with the first pitch in game four scheduled for less than 17 hours later on Saturday.

Nathan Eovaldi was masterful on Friday, but he was saddled for the loss after throwing more than 90 pitches in relief.

Boston's number one through number four hitters combined to go 0 for 28 in the loss.

Buehler brilliant

We normally try to make our three takeaways a little bit out of left field. We try to find something you did not see and bring it to your attention, but it would simply be a crime to not talk more about Walker Buehler.

The 2015 first-round pick tossed seven innings of two-hit, shutout ball while striking out seven. According to Stats by STATS, he allowed just those two baserunners, becoming the first pitcher since Don Larsen in 1956 to allow two or fewer baserunners while striking out seven or more batters across seven innings in a World Series game. That was Larsen's infamous perfect game.

Walker Buehler had an impressive #WorldSeries debut for the @Dodgers , allowing two hits over seven shutout innings. He's just the second pitcher with 7+ strikeouts and two or fewer baserunners allowed in a World Series start.



The other? Don Larsen's 1956 perfect game. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 27, 2018

The Red Sox were the best team in MLB at hitting pitches 95mph or higher this season, but Buehler's fastball combined with a brilliant 12-to-6 curve were simply on another level. Boston had little chance to do anything with it.

Starting Jackie Bradley Jr. was crazy!...or was it?

Red Sox manager Alex Cora surprised some people when he took Andrew Benintendi out of the lineup in favor of J.D. Martinez in left field.

When the lineup card rolled out, Benintendi was on the bench, and Jackie Bradley Jr., who hit .234 in the regular season, was hitting seventh. Benintendi was two games removed from a four-hit game and hot at the plate. So sitting Benintendi appeared a bizarre move.

Maybe not. And yes, we know Bradley won the American League Championship Series MVP and he has been swinging a hot stick, but he was one for seven in the World Series through two games and batting .143 in the postseason overall. On the surface, Bradley should not have started over Benintendi. However, this simple stat proves that wrong. This season Bradley hit .294 with three homers against power pitching. Benintendi hit .246 with one homer. Bradley had three big hits in the American League Divisional Series. One came off of a 97mph fastball from Gerrit Cole, another from a 94mph fastball from Roberto Osuna and the last one came on a 92mph change-up from Josh James.

Bradley went 2 for 3 in his first three at-bats of Game 4. His second hit was the most important as it was a homer to tie the game at one. That was on a 93mph cutter from Kenley Jansen. Bradley was the right pick from Friday's velocity.

The first nine innings did not do this game justice

The Dodgers and Red Sox were first and sixth respectively in MLB this season in walks drawn. The Red Sox saw 21 two-strike pitches in the first three innings. No one was surprised this game took a long time.

But goodness gracious the first nine innings of this game dragged. If Bradley had not hit a home run to tie the game in the top of the eighth, this game had 1-0 written all over it. And had it finished 1-0, it likely would have challenged the MLB record for the longest 1-0 game in history. That game was between the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014. It took three hours and 28 minutes.

To put this in perspective, game one of the World Series last year ended 3-1 and was just two hours and 28 minutes long. Eight and a half innings of this game took three hours and 13 minutes. Nine full innings took three hours and 36 minutes.